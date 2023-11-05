The subject of the essay was published by Inep; Registrants must write a dissertation-argumentative text of up to 30 lines

Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) announced this Sunday afternoon (November 5, 2023) the theme of the Enem (National High School Examination) essay: “Challenges for tackling the invisibility of care work carried out by women in Brazil”.

The announcement was made by the official Inep profile on X (formerly Twitter) and also by the MEC (Ministry of Education) minister himself, Camilo Santana, in a video published on Instagram.

Participants must write a dissertation-argumentative text of up to 30 lines. The test also has supporting texts on the subject.

This is the 1st phase of the test, which covers languages, codes and their technologies, writing and human sciences and their technologies. The 2nd phase will be held next Sunday (Nov 12), which will have questions on natural sciences and their technologies, and mathematics and their technologies.

To the Power360the MEC informed that minister Camilo Santana spent Saturday (Nov 4) at Inep to monitor the monitoring and final preparations for the application of the test together with the institute’s technical teams.

This Sunday’s Enem assessment (Nov 5) had colorful tests for the first time in its 25-year history. The objective of the initiative is to increase the level of inclusion and accessibility, in addition to providing innovation from a pedagogical point of view.

