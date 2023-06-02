Brazil Agencyi

06/02/2023 – 8:54 am

Registration for the National High School Examination (Enem) begins next Monday (5). Those interested in participating in the event, which will be applied on November 5th and 12th, have until June 16th to register at Participant’s Page. The registration fee is R$85 and must be paid by June 21st.

O notice with the schedule and rules for Enem 2023 was published at the beginning of the month. In addition to presenting the exam dates and times, the text details the necessary documents and the participant’s obligations, including situations in which the candidate may be eliminated.

The publication by the National Institute of Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) also brings criteria for correcting tests and procedures for people who need special care during the contest.

The templates for the objective tests will be published on November 24 in the Inep portal. The individual results will be released on January 16, 2024 in the same site.
























