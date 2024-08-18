Tests will be held this Sunday (18.Aug) in 228 cities in all Brazilian states

Several cities that will host the CNU (National Unified Public Exam), this Sunday (August 18, 2024), have set up a special traffic and public transportation scheme to serve the contest participants. The tests will be applied in 2 shifts, in 228 municipalities in all statesfor more than 2.1 million subscribers.

The gates of the 3,563 test sites will open and close at 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., Brasília time, respectively. The test is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and will last two hours and 30 minutes. In the afternoon shift, candidates will be able to enter the sites from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with the test starting at 2:30 p.m. The test will last three hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter before the opening time or after the closing time of the gates. The Ministry of Management and Innovation recommends that candidates arrive at the test site at least two hours before the start of each round of tests.

Brasilia

Due to the competition, the Department of Transportation and Mobility of the federal capital government has ordered reinforcements in public transportation. Companies must operate lines with weekday travel schedules, observing the times of the competition activities, from the arrival of the coordination team at the test sites until the end.

In total, more than 195.7 thousand applicants, just over 10% of the total applicants for the competition, will take the CNU exams in Brasília.

Semob authorized the reallocation of buses from less-used lines, to meet the specific demands of services with greater demand, in order to adapt the offer of trips to the needs of candidates who will take the exams.

The public transport lines that serve regions where there are no test locations – such as Esplanada dos Ministérios, SIA (Industry and Supply sectors) and Saan (North Storage and Supply) and Lago Sul, via the Airport – remain on the schedules usually set for Sundays.

São Paulo

In the capital of São Paulo, CET (Traffic Engineering Company) suspended the Leisure Cycle Lane this Sunday (August 18), which are exclusive areas for bicycles that operate on Sundays and holidays, from 7 am to 4 pm, on specific avenues in the city. The measure aims to make it easier for candidates to get around, leaving traffic free for buses and vehicles.

CET teams will monitor the city’s main corridors to ensure pedestrian safety and smooth traffic flow, in addition to speeding up the removal of obstructions, inspections in boarding and disembarking areas, guidance on pedestrian crossings and the operation of traffic lights.

The city of São Paulo has 86,900 applicants for the competition.

Maintenance work on CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) trains will have a specific impact on service on some lines and platforms. The changes are available at company pageincluding lines 10-Turquoise, 7-Ruby and 11-Coral. CPTM states that it will keep trains on standby to meet any increase in flow to serve CPNU candidates.

All lines operated by the Metro (1-Blue, 2-Green, 3-Red and 15-Silver) will have an increase in the number of trains in circulation, compared to a normal Sunday. In addition, reserve trains will be ready to enter into operation immediately, should the Operational Control Center, which monitors the lines in real time, identify any operational need.

Line 4-Yellow, operated by ViaQuatro, will operate normally. An interruption in the route had been announced for this Sunday (18.Aug), for the excavation of Line 6-Orange by the company LinhaUni, but it was postponed.

According to ViaMobilidade, due to scheduled maintenance, Line 9-Esmeralda will have a 20-minute interval between Jurubatuba and Mendes-Vila Natal stations, from 7 am to 5 pm. Between Osasco and Jurubatuba stations, the interval will be 10 minutes. Lines 8-Diamante and 5-Lilac of the subway will operate normally.

Rio de Janeiro

In Rio, 125.5 thousand people are expected to take the exam. According to the Cesgranrio Foundationthe institution responsible for organizing the competition, the main points of concentration of candidates in the municipality will be the neighborhoods of Bonsucesso, Maracanã, Tijuca, downtown, Botafogo and Gávea.

There will be special transit operation for these regionsorganized by CET (Traffic Engineering Company), with the support of the Municipal Guard, to guide the flow of vehicles and pedestrians, as well as to suppress illegal parking.

Will be made closures on some roads from the south and center of the city for the Rio International Half Marathon, starting at 6:40 a.m. The runners will run along Vieira Souto Avenue, Francisco Otaviano Street, Atlantic Avenue, Princesa Isabel Avenue, Botafogo Bay (two laps), Aterro do Flamengo, General Justo Avenue and Alfred Agache Avenue, where they will return to Aterro. The race will end at Aterro do Flamengo, near Cuauhtemoc Square.

In addition to the closures, CET warns about the change in the direction of traffic on Av. Joaquim Nabuco, in Copacabana.

To facilitate the movement of candidates, public transportation will also be reinforced. Municipal buses, BRTs and VLTs, as well as subways, trains, ferries and intercity buses, will operate on a different schedule, with extra timetables, shorter intervals and an expanded fleet, according to the concessionaires responsible for these services.

The MetrôRio concessionaire announced that the opening time of all stations will be brought forward to 6:30 a.m., half an hour before the start of operations on Sundays. The closing time will occur at 11 p.m., following the normal daily operation. Line 2 will operate between Pavuna and Botafogo, and transfers between lines 1 and 2 will be possible on the stretch between Central do Brasil and Botafogo stations.

SuperVia trains will follow the Saturday timetable, with more trips and reduced average intervals.

The Light Rail Vehicle concessionaire, VLT Carioca, informs that it will operate from 5 am to 2 pm, with 12-minute intervals on line 1 (Terminal Gentileza-Santos Dumont). On the other lines (2 – Praia Formosa-Praça 15; 3 – Central-Santos Dumont; and 4 – Terminal Gentileza-Praça 15), trips will occur with the intervals practiced on Sundays: from 12 to 20 minutes on lines 3 and 4 and up to one hour on line 2.

Porto Alegre

In the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, the EPTC (Public Transport and Traffic Company) recommends that the 37,500 candidates registered for the competition plan their journeys in advance. Agents will be monitoring traffic at the main points from 6 am.

The locations with the highest concentration of applicants, such as PUC-RS, Fapa and Uniritter, will have reinforcements on the following bus lines:

Uniritter : 263.1 – Orfanotrófio/Jardim Medianeira and 263.2 – Orfanotrófio/Azenha will have an additional six trips (three in each direction) at the times 6:55 am; 7:35 am; 12:45 pm (Neighborhood/Center) and 11:40 am; 12:40 pm; 6 pm (Center/Neighborhood);

: 263.1 – Orfanotrófio/Jardim Medianeira and 263.2 – Orfanotrófio/Azenha will have an additional six trips (three in each direction) at the times 6:55 am; 7:35 am; 12:45 pm (Neighborhood/Center) and 11:40 am; 12:40 pm; 6 pm (Center/Neighborhood); Fapa : 656 – Passo das Pedras/Fapa, in the North Zone, will operate normally on Sundays. In addition, lines 494.4 – Rubem Berta/Jardim Ypu and 495.1 – Manoel Elias/Morro Santana will continue with their usual routes via Protásio Alves; and 491 – Passo Dornelles/Vila Safira will have its route diverted in the direction of Centro/Bairro, following via Protásio Alves, Manoel Elias and 6 de Novembro;

: 656 – Passo das Pedras/Fapa, in the North Zone, will operate normally on Sundays. In addition, lines 494.4 – Rubem Berta/Jardim Ypu and 495.1 – Manoel Elias/Morro Santana will continue with their usual routes via Protásio Alves; and 491 – Passo Dornelles/Vila Safira will have its route diverted in the direction of Centro/Bairro, following via Protásio Alves, Manoel Elias and 6 de Novembro; PUC-RS: 343 – Campus/Ipiranga, 353 – Ipiranga/Puc/Ufrgs; T1 – Transversal 1; T4 – Transversal 4; T9 – Puc and via Bento. There will be reinforcement on lines T12, T12A, T1, T4, 353 and 343 with extra trips; – 397 – Bonsucesso; 398 – Pinheiro; 398.4 – Pinheiro via Viçosa; 394.6 – Q. do Portal/Mapa to Salgado Filho; lines 344 – Santa Maria; 361 – Cefer and 375 – Agronomia access the Puc campus via Avenida Bento Gonçalves.

Savior

The Salvador Urban Mobility Secretariat reported that there will be 34 regulatory fleet vehicles, from 6 am to 7 pm this Sunday (18.Aug).

The buses will be distributed between the stations of Lapa, Mussurunga, Pirajá, Águas Claras and Terminal Acesso Norte, at the disposal of the inspection team, and may be used if a greater demand is identified.

Teams from the department will also be at strategic locations to guide users. There are 67,100 applicants to take the exam in the capital of Bahia.

For those who are driving, Transalvador (Salvador Traffic Authority) has a panel showing the status of the main roads.

Christmas

In the capital of Rio Grande do Norte, 27,600 people are expected to participate in the contest. To meet demand, 34 bus lines will be reinforced and will make 604 trips throughout the day. The Municipal Department of Urban Mobility has set up a timetable board specials and itineraries.

Traffic control will be reinforced by 30 agents on all shifts, positioned at strategic points in the city to guide drivers and facilitate candidates’ access to the test locations.

Read more:

With information from Brazil Agency.