The government detailed this Wednesday, 10th, the rules of the Unified National Public Competition, the so-called 'Enem of competitions'. The notice will be published in an extra edition of Official Gazette of the Union (DOU). The Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, held a press conference to clarify some points.

The Unified National Public Competition will have tests in 2120 cities, in all units of the federation, and will have 6,640 vacancies in the federal public service, with 21 different bodies. The competition notices must contain, among other information, the contents of the tests and the classification and disqualification criteria.

“The logic of the public competition is that we have servers with the face of Brazil. We saw that many authorized competitions were only held in Brasília, and this limited the population's ability to perform” stated Dweck.

When will the test be?

Registration will take place from January 19th to February 9th and the test will take place on May 5th in two shifts, morning and afternoon. Registration is unique to the event.

What are the bodies and positions of the Unified Competition?

The Ministry of Management, organizer of the competition, accounts for most of the vacancies offered, with 1,480 in different careers. Find out which bodies have joined the Unified National Public Competition and the vacancies by career here. See bodies with the highest number of vacancies:

Ministry of Labor and Employment – ​​900 vacancies

National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra) – 742 vacancies

Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) – 620 vacancies

National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (Funai) – 502 vacancies

Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation – 296 vacancies

Ministry of Health – 220 vacancies

Where will the test be administered?

The Unified National Public Competition will have tests being applied simultaneously in 217 cities. See the complete list here.

Population density, micro-regional radius of influence and ease of access were the criteria used by the CPNU Organizing Committee to choose the cities.

In the North region, the tests will be administered in 39 municipalities, two in Acre, nine in Amazonas, three in the state of Amapá, 16 in Pará, four in Rondônia, two in Roraima and three in Tocantins.

In the Northeast, candidates will be able to take part in the competition in 54 municipalities: two in Alagoas, 16 in Bahia, six in Ceará, nine in Maranhão, four in Paraíba, five in Pernambuco, seven in Piauí, three in Rio Grande do Norte and two in state of Sergipe.

In the Central-West region, the CPNU will reach 20 municipalities, distributed between Goiás, with eight places where the test will be administered, Mato Grosso do Sul with four, another seven in Mato Grosso and one in the Federal District. The Southeast will have 44 municipalities where the tests will be administered, four in Espírito Santo, 24 in Minas Gerais, four in the state of Rio de Janeiro and 12 in São Paulo. Finally, the South region will have 23 municipalities where the contest will be held: eight in Paraná, nine in Rio Grande do Sul and six in Santa Catarina. See also [AO VIVO] How the US uses Ukraine to weaken Russia The minister reinforced that three more cities have been included since the last announcement: Santos (SP), Petrópolis (RJ) and Blumenau (SC). She explained that, as a result, 94% of the Brazilian population will be within 100 km of a test site.

Who will organize the Unified National Public Competition?

The foundation Cesgranrio must publish the notice with requirements, vacancies, salaries, program content, forms of registration, selection criteria, date and location of the tests. The signing of the contract between the Foundation Cesgranrio and the MGI must be carried out by the end of November.

See the complete calendar of the Unified National Public Tender here:

Registration: 19/01 to 09/02/2024

Publication of final registration data: 02/29/2024

Disclosure of Confirmation Cards: 04/29/2024

Application of Tests: 05/05/2024

Publication of the results of the objective and preliminary tests of the discursive and writing tests: 06/03/2024

Final Announcement of Results: 07/30/2024

Start of Call for Inauguration and Training Courses: 08/05/2024

Registration price

At the press conference it was confirmed that the registration fee for the process will be R$60 for secondary level and R$90 for higher education. Bolsa Família beneficiaries, bone marrow donors, people who are or have been ProUni scholarship holders or financed via Fies will be exempt.

How will the thematic blocks work?

The candidate will have to choose one of the thematic blocks when registering, which will affect the vacancies for which he or she will compete. There are seven blocks: Infrastructure, exact and engineering; Technology, data and information; Environmental, agrarian and biological; Server work and health; Education, health, Social Development and Human Rights; Economic sectors and regulation and Government management and public administration.

Reservation of vacancies

20% of places will be reserved for black people and 5% for people with disabilities. At Funai, 30% of vacancies will be reserved for indigenous people.

With Agência Brasil