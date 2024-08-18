Gates will open at 7:30 am (Brasília time);

In the morning shift, those registered for the higher level blocks (1 to 7) will answer 20 objective questions (multiple choice) on general knowledge and one essay question on specific knowledge;

For the intermediate level block (block 8), candidates will answer 20 objective questions (multiple choice) and an essay;

In the afternoon, the gates will open at 1 pm (Brasília time);

In the afternoon, candidates from higher level blocks (1 to 7) will answer 50 objective questions (multiple choice) on specific knowledge;

While those enrolled in the intermediate level block will do 40 more objective questions (multiple choice) – the tests for the intermediate level do not include essay questions, only the essay in the morning period;

Sheets for writing down answers will be distributed to candidates who wait until the final 30 minutes of the test, in each round;

The PDF with the test booklets will be released from 8 pm on the day of the tests, on the website. Ministry of Management and Innovation .

. the release of the answer key for the objective tests is scheduled for Tuesday, the 20th.

the final results are scheduled to be released on November 21st.

Test locations

To find out the test locations, candidates can access the registration confirmation card.000

The document is available at “Candidate Area”same page where the person registered (in this link). To access, you must log in with your account details. GOV.BR.

The confirmation card contains, among other information, the registration number, date and time of the test.

What to bring

Although the confirmation card is not mandatory, the ministry recommends that candidates print and bring the document to make it easier to locate in the rooms. The card, however, cannot be left on the table during the test.

Among the mandatory items, it is essential to bring an original document with a photo. Copies will not be accepted under any circumstances, not even if authenticated.

If you decide to bring a digital document (e-Title, Digital National Driver’s License (CNH) and digital ID), you must log in when you identify yourself to enter the room. Therefore, MGI recommends that you download and test the application beforehand. Also make sure that you have an internet signal at the test location. Screenshots of the document on your phone will not be accepted.

In addition to the document, the candidate must bring a pen made of transparent material, with black ink. Pens will not be provided, nor will communication with other candidates be permitted. Therefore, it is recommended to bring spare pens.

It is permitted to bring food and water to the race, as long as the food is in sealed packaging and the water is in a transparent bottle, without a label.

What can and cannot be done?