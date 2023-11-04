Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/11/2023 – 18:59

After the heavy rains that hit São Paulo this Friday (3), affecting the electrical grid, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) guaranteed that there will be energy supply in the places where the National High School Exam (Enem) is held in state. The tests take place tomorrow (5) and next Sunday (12).

At least 2.1 million people were left without power in São Paulo, according to a preliminary survey by the Enel concessionaire, which serves the capital and 23 other municipalities in the state. Around 600,000 users have already had the service restored. In a press interview, the company reported that, of the 308 schools that fall under its area of ​​operation and will receive Enem, 84 had some problem with their electricity supply. The concessionaire finds out how many are still without power.

In a note, the ministry informed that, in places where the network is not reestablished through the distribution system, concessionaires must allocate generators to guarantee service at the test site, without compromising the students’ right to participate in the exam.

According to the ministry, all areas affected by the power outage, including the metropolitan region, have been identified and are being monitored. “Right now, the MME is working closely with distributors to regularize energy supply as quickly as possible. Around 90% of the energy distribution service in São Paulo is already functioning normally.”

This Saturday morning (4), Alexandre Silveira ordered the opening of a situation room to monitor the supply of electricity in São Paulo. “Since the beginning of the day, the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) have been working with the state’s electricity distribution concessionaires, seeking to identify situations of lack of supply as a result of heavy rainfall. yesterday.”

The ministry highlighted that it had already requested that all distributors organize contingency plans to guarantee the supply of electricity on the Enem 2023 dates, seeking to reinforce teams on duty and suspend activities that could compromise or put service at risk.

Six people died in the state due to the storms. The wind speed, according to the state Civil Defense, reached 151 kilometers per hour (km/h) in Santos, according to data from the port administration. In the capital of São Paulo, gusts reached 103.7 km/h, a record for the last five years.

Four people died due to falling trees, one in Osasco, one in Suzano, municipalities in Greater São Paulo; and two in the east zone of the capital of São Paulo. There were also deaths in Limeira, due to the collapse of a wall, and in Santo André, due to the collapse of a building wall.