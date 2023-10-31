Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/31/2023 – 19:57

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, stated this Tuesday, 31, that the company responsible for carrying out the National High School Exam (Enem) made mistakes when distributing students to test locations. The company preferred not to comment on the matter.

Last Monday, the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira, responsible for Enem, stated that candidates who were allocated more than 30 kilometers away from their homes will be able to request the test to be reapplied on December 12th and 13th. .

In recent weeks, candidates have reported failures in the distribution of test locations, with students allocated to schools far from their homes, some of them even in another city. According to Minister Camilo Santana, in addition to the company’s errors, there were also cases of students who filled out the registration form incorrectly.

“Inep identified that the company made mistakes, the student himself made mistakes, this is important to say. There are mistakes that were made by the student himself, but there were mistakes made by the company that is responsible for taking the Enem. The company’s contract states that no student can have a test location further than 30 km from where they live”, said the minister, also stating that Cebraspe, the company responsible for taking the Enem, has committed to carrying out the reapplication.

The Minister of Education also stated that the company will bear the costs of reapplication resulting from student allocation errors:

“All expenses will be borne by the company, because it was the company’s error, it is in the contract. Therefore, she will assume all responsibilities to ensure the application of this new test. It is the MEC’s ​​commitment to ensure that all students harmed by this company can have the test located close to their residence”, said the minister.

Reapplication requests can be made on the participant’s page between November 13th and 17th. Requests will be analyzed by the institute.

In the event of an error made by the student, indicating the incorrect location for the test, the MEC will not be able to guarantee reapplication. The president of Inep, Manuel Palácios, stated that the errors made by the company concern students allocated in the same city in which they live, but in very distant schools.

Enem takes place on the next two Sundays, November 5th and 12th, across the country. Around 3.9 million people are registered for the Exam, which is the main gateway to higher education.