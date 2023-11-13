Enem is less content, say teachers

According to professionals, the exam is more interpretative than previous editions

More than 2.6 million students answered 90 natural science and mathematics questions on Sunday (November 12, 2023) on the 2nd day of the 2023 Enem (National High School Exam) tests. For 2 of the teachers interviewed for the Brazil Agencythis year’s test was the most interpretative and least content-based.

The director of Secondary Education and Assessments at SAS Plataforma de Educação, Caê Lavor, said that the test was easier as it covered fewer technical subjects. “There were more questions with context and related to the students’ daily lives, so it was an easier test than in previous years, although not so much easier”, he stated.

For Caê, Enem was, in the last 3 years, becoming a more content-based and less interpretative test. “The student was required to memorize many formulas, learn about subjects and topics in greater depth, and know the exceptions to some very specific rules. The test was becoming more content and traditionalist“, he said.

“The main consequence of the type of test is that it will select different profiles of the student who will enter higher education. A more interpretative test values ​​more socio-emotional skills, critical sense, analytical capacity, empathy. The more technical or content-based test places more value on solving problems that require a broader technical base.”, he added.

The chemistry teacher at Mopi school, Vinícius Carvalho de Paula, had the same impression: that the questions prioritized interpretation rather than the specific content of the subjects.

“My impression is that the test was on a less content level, a less difficult and more interpretive level. Anyone who took it easy and read well managed to do a good test. The student only had to observe the statement of the question and he could see the answer within the statement. Few calculation questions. Only 3 questions involving calculus that were more challenging”, he stated.

Divergence

Mathematics teacher Lucas Borguezan, from the Free Enem Course, assessed that Enem maintained its tendency to increasingly become a content-style test, despite having perceived the mathematics test at an easier level this year.

“The questions were very well formulated, which helps with resolution. On the first day, yes, it was more interpretative. But this is also related to the nature of the disciplines themselves. In my balance of nine Enems under my belt, I am realizing that the exam is moving towards being increasingly content-based, as a trend, and with better question formulation“, he said.

With information from Brazil Agency.