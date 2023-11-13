Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/11/2023 – 22:08

More than 2.6 million students faced, this Sunday (12), 90 natural science and mathematics questions on the second day of tests of the 2023 National High School Exam (Enem). Brazil Agencythis year’s test was more interpretative and less content-based.

The director of Secondary Education and Assessments at SAS Plataforma de Educação, Caê Lavor, assessed that the test was easier as it covered fewer technical subjects.

There were more questions with context and related to the students' daily lives, so it was an easier test than in previous years, although not that much easier.

For Caê, in the last three years Enem was becoming a more content-based and less interpretative test. “The student was required to memorize many formulas, learn about subjects and topics in greater depth, and know the exceptions to some very specific rules. The test was becoming more content-oriented and traditionalist”, he analyzed.

For him, this 2023 there was a change compared to the last three years, resuming a tradition of Enem, which is to be a more interpretative test.

“The main consequence of the type of test is that it will select different profiles of the student who will enter higher education. A more interpretative test values ​​more socio-emotional skills, critical sense, analytical capacity, empathy. The more technical or content-based test places more value on solving problems that require a broader technical base.”

The chemistry teacher at Mopi school, Vinícius Carvalho de Paula, had the same impression: that the questions prioritized interpretation rather than the specific content of the subjects.

“My impression is that the test was on a less content level, a less difficult and more interpretative level. Anyone who took it easy and read well managed to do a good test. The student only had to observe the statement of the question and he could see the answer within the statement. Few calculation questions. Only three questions involving calculus that were more challenging,” he said.

Divergence

Mathematics teacher Lucas Borguezan of the Free Enem Course assessed that Enem maintained the trend he has observed of becoming, increasingly, a content-style test, despite having perceived the mathematics test to be easier this year.