The first day of exams for the National High School Exam (Enem) 2023, held this Sunday, the 5th, throughout Brazil, had issues that ranged from racism in different contexts to deforestation in the Amazon. Students also had to answer items about what preceded the creation of the State of Israel, military dictatorship, gender equality, gymnast Simone Biles and protests by Fluminense fans against prejudiced chants in stadiums.

This Sunday, in addition to the Language and Human Sciences tests, with 45 questions each, the Enem essay was also applied, which had as its theme “Challenges for tackling the invisibility of care work carried out by women in Brazil”. The exams began to be administered at 1:30 pm and the deadline for completion is 7 pm. The second part of Enem, with questions from Natural Sciences and Mathematics, takes place next Sunday.

In the evaluation of prep school teachers, the exam presented a balanced level, with questions filled with interpretative and, at times, extensive texts. “It was a test with very progressive themes, which mainly addressed themes of social engagement”, says Caê Lavor, director of Assessments at SAS Educação. “Several themes associated with gender equity served as context for the test.”

According to him, a highlight of this year’s edition was that several statements used references considered current. “This made the language of some statements much more accessible, allowing this student to connect with the information. However, this required different skills from the student. He needed to have much more critical sense and much more social awareness”, says the professor.

One of the highlights of the event was a question that addressed the mental health problems expressed by gymnast Simone Biles, who recently stood out at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after spending two years without competing. There was also an issue that addressed Torto Arado, a best-selling book by writer Itamar Vieira Jr. last year. In addition to items mentioning the writers Conceição Evaristo, author of the book Olhos D’Água, and Jarid Arraes, author of Corpo Desfeito.

“The test addressed issues such as gender violence and racial violence, in addition to working on all the issues that involve the invisibilities of various identity groups”, says Natanael Soares de Barros, pedagogical coordinator at Poliedro. He mentions that one of the issues, for example, addresses the recognition of the work of the Italian-Brazilian architect Lina Bo Bardi, who designed the São Paulo Museum of Art (Masp).

Another issue addressed the protest carried out by fans of Fluminense, the club that was champion of the Libertadores da América this Saturday, the 4th, against prejudiced chants directed at other fans. “In the very reflection that the statement makes, there is a connotation of an elitist tradition to be able to curse, call and offend people in situations of slavery. On the other hand, there is a highlight for this group from Fluminense who, seeing the prejudiced connotation, want to mischaracterize this”, says Barros.

One of the texts, in addition, addressed the Balfour Declaration, a 1917 letter in which the British committed to creating a territory for Israel and which can be considered a milestone that preceded the creation of the Israeli State. The topic is on the rise due to the Israel-Hamas War, but, according to course teachers, it was treated objectively.

“It is an important document in the process that will lead to the construction of the State of Israel in the Palestine region. The Enem test is not a test that usually covers topics that are on the rise, but this time it did”, says João Jacomelli, History professor at Colégio Curso AZ, who also highlighted the return of the topic of the military dictatorship. “There were many text interpretation and interdisciplinary questions, and few content issues.”

Regarding the military regime, there were two questions present in the Human Sciences test, according to course teachers. The first related to the rural unionization process and another that addressed instruments of repression present in the period. Experts assessed the return of the topic to the largest examination in the country as positive.

There was also space for issues related to the Amazon. “The test included many questions about environmental issues, climate change and deforestation in the Amazon”, says Althieres Lima, Geography teacher at Escola SEB Lafaiete. “Of the issues that we already expected, there was one about hunger as Brazil appeared on the hunger map last year (…) I also highlight an issue about the rapprochement between Mercosur and the European Union, we already expected something about that.”

Enem is only being taken in person this year. In March, the Ministry of Education decided to end the digital format of Enem, created by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2020 amid the pandemic. According to the MEC, few students have opted for computer assessment in recent years, which is expensive.

In São Paulo, the first day of the test is marked by the impacts of the storm and the lack of energy in part of the State and problems in allocating participants far from home. Some of the candidates woke up early to cross the city to the test site, with reports of journeys of up to 1h30 in the capital of São Paulo.

More than 3.9 million candidates participate in Enem this Sunday. Enem is being administered in 132,000 classrooms in 1,750 municipalities across the country. On the 12th, participants take assessments in Natural Sciences (45 questions) and Mathematics (45 questions). The application will last 5 hours, counting from the room manager’s authorization for the start of the tests.