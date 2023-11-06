Internet users said that topics were being discussed again because of the Lula government; read unofficial test answer sheets

The 1st stage of And either (National High School Examination) was held this Sunday (5.Nov.2023). The test had 45 language questions (Portuguese, foreign language and text interpretation) and 45 humanities questions (history, geography, philosophy and sociology).

The test covered topics such as racism, military dictatorship, gender-based violence and conflicts in Palestine, according to student reports. A question also stands out about themes defended by the educator and philosopher Paulo Freire (1921-1997).

During the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), questions on these topics were less common. Internet users celebrated the return of content in the test and associated the resumption with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Among the questions that involved interpretation, one involved the music “Joy Joy“, in Caetano Velosoand another with “Weekend in the park“, by the rap group Racionais MC.

A question about racism talked about how Fluminense fans have already used offensive terms to refer to Flamengo fans. The team won the Libertadores on Saturday (Nov 4), the day before the competition.

Every year, Enem requires you to write an essay with a different theme. This year, the theme was the following: “Challenges for confronting the invisibility of care work carried out by women in Brazil”.

The motivating texts, which serve to guide students when writing their essays, brought:

data from IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) on the number of hours worked;

one comment the anti-poverty organization Oxfam;

one report from Fapesp (São Paulo State Research Support Foundation).

Some study platforms release unofficial answer sheets for the test. Teachers solve the questions and share what they consider to be the correct answers. Access the links below:

The official Enem Answer Key is released by Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) on November 24th. The waiting time is to avoid fraud. Student grades will be released on January 16, 2024. The complete schedule can be found in notice of the test (PDF – 604 kB).

The last stage of Enem is held one week after the 1st, also on Sunday (12.nov.2023). The test will have 45 questions in mathematics and 45 in natural sciences (biology, physics and chemistry).

