With more than 2.1 million applicants and the application taking place this Sunday (Aug 18, 2024), the CNU (Unified National Competition) will have the official preliminary answer key for the objective test released on Tuesday (Aug 20).

Participants will be able to access the correct answers in the official page of the government. The question papers will be released tonight.

Candidates will have August 20th and 21st to appeal the answer key if they do not agree with the resolution of any question.

According to the official schedule, the answer sheet image will be available on September 10th.

The final grades for the objective tests will be released on October 8th. On the same day, the preliminary results for the discursive test will be available.

Any requests for review of open questions may be submitted on October 8th and 9th. The final grade for the discursive questions is scheduled for October 17th.

The call for submission of titles will also be made on October 8th. The necessary documents must be sent from October 9th to 10th.

The preliminary result of the title evaluation was scheduled for November 4, with appeals on November 4 and 5 and the final grade of the review on November 19. The final grade for the entire competition will be released on November 21.

SELF-DECLARATION IN THE COMPETITION

Self-declared black and indigenous citizens who registered as quota holders have their own schedule for verifying their declared status, on November 2nd and 3rd.

The declaration “verification” procedure will be convened on October 17.

Candidates who have declared a disability and are applying for reserved positions must undergo a medical examination, with a psychosocial assessment. The acceptance period is from October 17 to 25.

The preliminary result of the evaluation will be released on November 13, when requests to appeal the result will also be accepted. Appeals can be filed until November 14.

With information from Brazil Agency.