Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2024 – 13:46

The Minister of Management, Esther Dweck, recently stated that the Unified National Public Competition (CNU), held today, will directly fill vacancies in 21 bodies, but reinforced that practically all ministries will be served by new civil servants.

“There are 21 agencies that have direct vacancies, but there are many transversal vacancies. Practically all the mysteries will be filled by this competition,” said Esther. The applicants total 2.1 million people throughout Brazil. They compete for 6,640 permanent vacancies in the agencies of the Federal Public Administration.

Esther highlighted that a large contingent of people signed up for disability, black and indigenous quotas. “We are very happy about this and the idea of ​​really increasing the diversity of public servants to help in the elaboration of policies”, she stated.

According to the minister, the first stage of the CNU, which concluded this morning, did not register any incidents. At the end of the day, she will make a general assessment of the exam. The minister anticipated that the abstention rate recorded was not higher than expected and said that the absence rate in public examinations is already usually high.

Esther also said that the government monitored municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul, which were hit by heavy rains, and in Amazonas, which were affected by droughts, to prevent the populations from suffering losses when taking the exam. According to her, all locations were inspected in advance.

In the morning stage, candidates took the general knowledge and discursive tests – for higher education level – and Portuguese and writing, for secondary level.

In the afternoon, the tests will start at 2:30 pm and end at 5:30 pm for intermediate level candidates, who will take tests on notions of law, mathematics and reality, and at 6 pm for the others who will take tests on specific knowledge (higher level).