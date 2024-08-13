The Ministry of Management and the Cesgranrio Foundation recommend taking the card on the day of the test, although it is not mandatory.

Test day

Upon arrival at the test location, you must present your registration confirmation card and original photo ID.

If the documents are digital, the candidate must access the application at the time of identification, which will take place at the entrance to the room. It is important that the candidate already has the application downloaded on their cell phone (it can be accessed even without internet).

It is worth noting that photographs of the document will not be accepted, even if they are in the phone gallery.

See below what the test day will be like:

Gates will open at 7:30 am (Brasília time).

In the morning shift, those registered for the higher level blocks (1 to 7) will answer 20 objective questions (multiple choice) on general knowledge and one essay question on specific knowledge.

For the intermediate level block (block 8), candidates will answer 20 objective questions (multiple choice) and an essay.

In the afternoon, the gates will open at 1 pm (Brasília time).

In the afternoon, candidates from higher level blocks (1 to 7) will answer 50 objective questions (multiple choice) on specific knowledge.

While those enrolled in the intermediate level block will do 40 more objective questions (multiple choice). The tests for the intermediate level do not include essay questions, only the essay in the morning period.

The PDF with the test booklets will be released from 8 pm on the day of the tests, on the website. Ministry of Management and Innovation.

Sheets for writing down answers will be distributed to candidates who wait until the final 30 minutes of the test, in each round.

Check out the CPNU schedule below:

Morning shift Opening the gates: 7:30 am Closing the gates: 8:30 am Start of application: 9am Duration of the test:

2:30 am

Afternoon shift

Opening the gates: 13h Closing the gates: 2pm Start of application: 2:30 p.m. Duration of the test:

3:30 am

Selection of vacancies similar to Enem

The CNPU will have an unprecedented system in which approved candidates will be able to compete for several positions, selected in order of preference. The model is similar to the Unified Selection System (Sisu), used by students to obtain undergraduate places with their score on the National High School Exam (Enem).

For example, someone who does not have a sufficient score to pass the first position option indicated at the time of application may achieve the minimum score to enter the second priority position. They may take the position in this second option and still remain in the candidate pool for the first option.