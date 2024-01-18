Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/18/2024 – 16:38

On the eve of the start of registration for the Unified National Public Competition, the Ministry of Management and Innovation set up a task force to clarify candidates' doubts. The most common one – which has been buzzing on social media – is whether the DNA of the tests will be altered, causing months or years of study to be lost. To the Estadão one of the coordinators of the new format guarantees that it is not.

“By looking at the content, people will be able to see that what they were studying, for the blocks they want, has not been lost”, says Pedro Assumpção Alves, advisor to the Office of the Secretariat of People Management. “We don’t drastically change what is asked in the tests. We just focused on specific things for the different profiles,” he says.

The “Enem dos Concursos”, as the unified assessment was called, will bring together 70% of the authorized vacancies for federal bodies – a total of 6,640 positions, with salaries of up to R$23 thousand. There will be eight different tests, according to the thematic block, which will be held simultaneously in 220 cities, on May 5th.

The ministry recognizes, however, that the way in which future employees are selected will undergo changes. “What are the principles of this change? First, induce candidates to reflect, based on these eight thematic areas, on where they actually see themselves within the public service”, says the MGI advisor, who is part of the technical group of the unified competition.

According to him, the candidate must consider four key factors when choosing the block: vocation, aspiration, professional trajectory and academic training.

“The people who were already studying (for the exam) were focused on something specific, I imagine. They had an aspiration of where they wanted to be. It wasn't something general. So this place, which she imagines, may have vacancies within the unified competition, whether in a specific block or in different blocks”, says the advisor.

He warns, however, that it will only be possible to apply for positions in the same thematic block, as the tests will take place simultaneously. According to the rules, candidates will have to rank the desired positions at the time of registration, which will begin this Friday, 19th, and will last until February 9th.

The initiative by the Ministry of Management, led by Esther Dweck, to try to democratize access to public careers and improve the quality of service, occurs amid pressure from the National Congress for broad administrative reform. Parliamentarians defend that PEC 32, prepared by the previous administration, be discontinued – which displeases the Lula government.

For Dweck, the reformulation of public administration does not depend on a PEC and could be done in a “sliced” way, through bills or measures that do not pass through the Legislature, as is the case with the unified competition. The main focus, according to her, should be the quality of administration, not saving resources.