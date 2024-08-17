From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/17/2024 – 6:00

This Sunday, the 18th, the test will be held CPNU (Unified National Public Competition)also known as “Enem of competitions”.

There are more than 2 million subscriberswhich will carry out assessments in 3,665 application locations and 75,730 rooms, distributed across 228 municipalities in all Brazilian states.

There will be specific objective and essay questions, by area of ​​activity. The final results are scheduled to be released on November 21, 2024.

For the 6,640 vacancies in 21 federal government agencies, a pool of approximately 13,000 approved candidates will be formed. Members of this reserve may be called up every six months, or as needed due to vacancies.

Locations and times

To find out the test locations, candidates can access the registration confirmation card.000

The document is available at “Candidate Area”same page where the person registered (in this link). To access, you must log in with your account details. GOV.BR.

The confirmation card contains, among other information, the registration number, date and time of the test.

What to bring to the test

Although the confirmation card is not mandatory, MGI recommends that candidates print and bring the document to make it easier to locate in the rooms. The card, however, cannot be left on the table during the test.

Among the mandatory items, it is essential to bring an original document with a photo. Copies will not be accepted under any circumstances, not even if authenticated.

If you decide to bring a digital document (e-Title, Digital National Driver’s License (CNH) and digital ID), you must log in when you identify yourself to enter the room. Therefore, MGI recommends that you download and test the application beforehand. Also make sure that you have an internet signal at the test location. Screenshots of the document on your phone will not be accepted.

In addition to the document, the candidate must bring a pen made of transparent material with black ink. Pens will not be provided, nor will communication with other candidates be permitted. Therefore, it is recommended to bring spare pens.

It is permitted to bring food and water to the race, as long as the food is in sealed packaging and the water is in a transparent bottle, without a label.

Other recommendations

Candidates who use any type of electronic equipment during the test, such as cell phones, recorders, electronic watches, calculators, among others, will be eliminated;

Communication with other candidates and the use of books, notes, handouts or similar materials will also be grounds for disqualification;

Contest participants will receive an envelope to store their objects during the test – which must remain under the candidate’s chair throughout the exam, and can only be opened after leaving the test location;

Electronics should be stored turned off, as any sound emitted will result in disposal;

Candidates are required to remain at the test site for at least two hours, in both shifts, as the test will be held partly in the morning and partly in the afternoon;

Leaving early will also result in elimination;

Another recommendation from MGI is that candidates wear comfortable clothing, as the test will last a whole day;

The use of caps, hats, beanies, sunglasses or similar items during the tests, as well as ear protectors, is prohibited.

See below what the test day will be like: