Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 14:39

Candidates registered for the Unified National Exam, known as “Enem dos Concursos”, can check the location of the exam this Sunday, the 18th, the date of the exam. However, the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services recommends that this not be left until the last minute.

To find out where the candidate will take the exam, they must check their confirmation card on the website of the exam organizer, Fundação Cesgranrio. This is the same website where the person registered. The address is: https://cpnu.cesgranrio.org.br/login To access the system, you must log in with your gov.br account details. Although it is not mandatory, the Ministry of Management recommends bringing your card with you on the day of the test.

According to the federal government, the confirmation card contains everything the candidate will need to know to access the test location. It is through this search that the candidate will find out his/her registration number, date, time and location of the test. The main reason for checking, according to the Candidate’s Handbook, is so that people do not get the test location or time wrong.

Tips for hours before the test

The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services emphasizes the importance of checking the address in advance. Remember that, in most of Brazil, the gates open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m. Thinking about those who leave everything to the last minute – as of this Thursday, the 15th, 65% had not accessed the card -, the Candidate’s Handbook provides some tips that can be applied moments before the test. See eight tips.

1 – Choose comfortable clothes and shoes, since you will be sitting for a long time. It is worth checking the forecast, since a heat wave is affecting most of the country;

2 – separate the documents you will take, remembering that copies, even certified ones, are not permitted;

3 – You can show your digital document, such as your driver’s license, for example, but it must be accessed at the time of identification. It is important that the application has already been downloaded to your cell phone. And that your smartphone is charged. Photographs of the document will not be accepted, even if they are prints;

4 – in addition to checking the address, check the travel time and means of transport to get to the location;

5 – be aware: on Sundays, in some cities, public transport may have fewer vehicles operating and different timetables. In São Paulo, for example, the fleet in circulation on Sundays is 40% of the operational fleet compared to other days of the week;

6 – Set aside the black pen you will use. It must be made of transparent material. Communication between candidates is prohibited, so if your pen fails, you will not be able to ask anyone else for it. As a precaution, take more than one pen and test them all beforehand;

7 – research where you can have lunch;

8 – It is forbidden to wear caps, hats, beanies, sunglasses, headphones, cell phones and watches in the exam room. Cell phones and watches must be turned off and stored in storage envelopes, which will be provided by the room inspectors.