Candidates can now access their confirmation card for the National Unified Public Exam (CPNU) to get information about the test location. The document has been available since August 7th on the same page where the registration was made, Candidate Area from the Cesgranrio Foundation website.

To check your card, you must log in with your Gov.br account details, the federal government’s single digital services portal. The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI) recommends that candidates log in in advance and check that the information is correct.

If it is necessary to correct information on the card, the candidate can request it by contacting the Cesgranrio Foundation: telephone: 0800-701-2028, pressing 1 and then option 2. The opening hours are from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Sunday. The city where the test will be held, however, cannot be changed.

Few accesses on the confirmation card

With just four days to go until the contest, only 35% of registrants have checked their confirmation cards.

“Due to the postponement of the exam, some locations may have changed. The confirmation card contains, among other information, registration number, date, time and location of the exam, in addition to stating that the registered person will be entitled to specialized care or treatment by their social name, if applicable,” says MGI in a statement.

Another recommendation is to check the time and method of travel to the test location. Be aware of possible changes in public transport in the city on Sundays.

What to bring to the test

Although the confirmation card is not mandatory, MGI recommends that candidates print and bring the document to make it easier to locate in the rooms. The card, however, cannot be left on the table during the test.

Among the mandatory items, it is essential to bring an original document with a photo. Copies will not be accepted under any circumstances, not even if authenticated.

If you decide to bring a digital document (e-Title, Digital National Driver’s License (CNH) and digital ID), you must log in when you identify yourself to enter the room. Therefore, MGI recommends that you download and test the application beforehand. Also make sure that you have an internet signal at the test location. Screenshots of the document on your phone will not be accepted.

In addition to the document, the candidate must bring a pen made of transparent material with black ink. Pens will not be provided, nor will communication with other candidates be permitted. Therefore, it is recommended to bring spare pens.

It is permitted to bring food and water to the race, as long as the food is in sealed packaging and the water is in a transparent bottle, without a label.

Other recommendations

Candidates who use any type of electronic equipment during the test, such as cell phones, recorders, electronic watches, calculators, etc., will be disqualified. Communication with other candidates and the use of books, notes, handouts or similar materials will also be disqualified.

Participants will receive an envelope to store their belongings during the exam. Electronic devices must be turned off, as any sound emitted will result in elimination. The envelope will remain under the candidate’s chair throughout the exam and may only be opened after leaving the exam venue.

Candidates are required to remain at the test site for at least two hours, in both shifts, since the test will be held partly in the morning and partly in the afternoon. Leaving before the test will also result in elimination.

Another recommendation from MGI is that candidates wear comfortable clothing, since the test will last a whole day. The use of caps, hats, beanies, sunglasses or similar items during the tests is prohibited, as is the use of ear protectors.