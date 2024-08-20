08/20/2024 – 9:33
This Tuesday, the 20th, the official answer key was released CPNU (Unified National Public Competition)also known as “Enem dos concursos”. To access it, candidates must enter the website of the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (in this link).
Appeals to the questions
With the release of the answer keys, candidates have between Tuesday the 20th and Wednesday the 21st to file any appeals regarding the questions asked or the answer keys released. They must be sent in a specific field in the candidate’s area.
+ Abstention in the ‘Enem dos Concursos’ tests was more than 50%, says minister
+ ‘Enem dos Concursos’ will provide vacancies to 21 agencies directly, says minister
Vacancies
Approximately one million people participated in the competition on Sunday, the 18th. Candidates compete for 6,640 vacancies for 21 federal public administration bodies.
The competition will also have a reserve list, in which more than 13 thousand qualified candidates will be on the waiting list, with the possibility of new calls, including for temporary vacancies that arise.
The initial basic salaries of those approved range from R$4,407.90 to R$22,900, depending on the position.
Timeline
The final grades for the objective tests and the preliminary grade for the essay will be released on October 8, with two days for requests for review of the essay grades (8 and 0/10). Also on October 8, the call for submission of titles will be made, via internet (via upload).
The federal government will release the final results on November 21, while the call will take place in January 2025.
Check out the full schedule below:
|August 20, 2024
|Preliminary publication of the answer sheets for the objective tests.
|August 20th and 21st, 2024
|
Deadline for filing any appeals regarding the questions asked and/or the answers published.
|September 10, 2024
|Availability of the answer card image.
|October 8, 2024
|
Disclosure of final grades for objective tests and preliminary grade for discursive tests
|October 8th and 9th, 2024
|Submission of any requests for review of the discursive grades
|October 8, 2024
|Call for submission of titles (via upload)
|October 9th and 10th, 2024
|Submission of titles
|October 17, 2024
|
Announcement of the results of requests for review of the written test grades
|October 17, 2024
|
Call for the procedure to verify the declared condition to compete for vacancies reserved for black candidates, the declared condition to compete for vacancies reserved for indigenous candidates (exclusively for Funai positions)
|October 17-25, 2024
|
Deadline for medical examination (biopsychosocial assessment) of candidates who declare themselves to have a disability, to verify whether they are in fact people with disabilities
|November 2nd and 3rd, 2024
|
Procedure for verifying the declared condition to compete for vacancies reserved for black candidates.
|November 2nd and 3rd, 2024
|
Procedure for confirming the declared condition to compete for vacancies reserved for indigenous candidates
|November 4, 2024
|Preliminary result of the title evaluation.
|November 4th and 5th, 2024
|
Deadline for filing any appeals regarding the preliminary result of the title assessment.
|November 13, 2024
|
Disclosure of the preliminary results of the assessment of the veracity of the self-declaration provided by candidates competing for vacancies reserved for black and indigenous people and the biopsychosocial assessment of candidates who declare themselves to have a disability
|November 13th and 14th, 2024
|
Deadline for filing any appeals regarding the preliminary results of the assessment of the veracity of the self-declaration provided by candidates competing for vacancies reserved for black and indigenous people and the biopsychosocial assessment of candidates who declare themselves to have a disability
|November 19, 2024
|Disclosure of the results of requests for review of bond ratings
|November 21, 2024
|Forecast for the release of final results
#Enem #dos #Concursos #check #official #answer #sheets #CPNU #exams
Leave a Reply