From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/20/2024 – 9:33

This Tuesday, the 20th, the official answer key was released CPNU (Unified National Public Competition)also known as “Enem dos concursos”. To access it, candidates must enter the website of the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (in this link).

Appeals to the questions

With the release of the answer keys, candidates have between Tuesday the 20th and Wednesday the 21st to file any appeals regarding the questions asked or the answer keys released. They must be sent in a specific field in the candidate’s area.

Vacancies

Approximately one million people participated in the competition on Sunday, the 18th. Candidates compete for 6,640 vacancies for 21 federal public administration bodies.

The competition will also have a reserve list, in which more than 13 thousand qualified candidates will be on the waiting list, with the possibility of new calls, including for temporary vacancies that arise.

The initial basic salaries of those approved range from R$4,407.90 to R$22,900, depending on the position.

Timeline

The final grades for the objective tests and the preliminary grade for the essay will be released on October 8, with two days for requests for review of the essay grades (8 and 0/10). Also on October 8, the call for submission of titles will be made, via internet (via upload).

The federal government will release the final results on November 21, while the call will take place in January 2025.

Check out the full schedule below: