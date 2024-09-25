From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/25/2024 – 2:38 PM

The federal government has presented a new list of candidates per vacancy for the positions of CPNU (Unified National Public Competition)also known as “Enem of Competitions”.

The calculation only reflects participants who took the tests on August 18, that is, it excludes abstentions.

It is worth noting that the tables also show the number of vacancies reserved for black people, people with disabilities and indigenous people. Check them out below:

Abstentions

More than 2.1 million people registered to participate in the contest. However, less than half (970 thousand) attended the tests. Abstention was 54.12%.

The most sought-after position is that of planning, management and infrastructure analyst in geographic and statistical information, with a specialty in civil engineering, at IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics): there are 14,191 candidates for just one vacancy.

See the schedule for the Unified National Public Competition:

08/10 – Publication of the final grades of the objective tests and the preliminary grade of the discursive test

8 and 9/10 – Submission of any requests for review of the discursive grades

8/10 – Call for submission of titles (via upload)

9 and 10/10 – Submission of titles

17/10 – Announcement of the results of requests for review of the written test grades

10/17 – Call for the procedure to verify the declared condition to compete for vacancies reserved for black candidates, the declared condition to compete for vacancies reserved for indigenous candidates (exclusively for Funai positions)

17 to 25/10 – Deadline for medical examination (biopsychosocial assessment) of candidates who declare themselves to have a disability, to verify whether they are in fact people with disabilities

2 and 3/11 – Procedure for verifying the declared condition to compete for vacancies reserved for black candidates.

2 and 3/11 – Procedure for confirming the declared condition to compete for vacancies reserved for indigenous candidates

4/11 – Preliminary result of the title evaluation.

4 and 5/11 – Deadline for filing any appeals regarding the preliminary result of the title evaluation.

11/13 – Publication of the preliminary results of the assessment of the veracity of the self-declaration provided by candidates competing for vacancies reserved for black and indigenous people and the biopsychosocial assessment of candidates who declare themselves to have a disability

13 and 14/11 – Deadline for filing any appeals regarding the preliminary results of the assessment of the veracity of the self-declaration provided by candidates competing for vacancies reserved for black and indigenous people and the biopsychosocial assessment of candidates who declare themselves to have a disability

19/11 – Announcement of the results of the requests for review of the bond ratings

21/11 – Final results expected to be released