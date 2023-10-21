Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/21/2023 – 18:30

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), linked to the Ministry of Education, will make available, on Tuesday (24), the Registration Confirmation Card for the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) 2023, at Participant Page.

The document contains information on the registration number, date, time and location of the test, in addition to recording whether the person should receive specialized care or treatment by social name. Although it is not mandatory, Inep recommends taking the card on the exam days, which will be held on November 5th and 12th.

To access it you need to use the Login single on the Gov.br platform, enter the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) number and the registered password.

For more than two decades, Enem has assessed the academic performance of students at the end of basic education, at the end of the 3rd year of high school. The exam is the main gateway to higher education in Brazil, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu) and initiatives such as the University for All Program (Prouni).

Public and private educational institutions consider the objective results obtained by those enrolled in Enem in the selection processes to give access to higher education in Brazil.

Enem scores also serve as a parameter for access to government aid, such as the Student Financing Fund (Fies), which finances the graduation of students enrolled in non-free face-to-face courses.

In Portugal too, some institutions that have an agreement with Inep accept exam scores for the admission of Brazilian students interested in pursuing higher education in the country.

For more information, visit the Enem 2023 notice.

