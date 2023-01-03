The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) released this Monday, 2, the forecast of when enrollment, tests and results of Enem 2023 and other national assessments such as Enade, Saeb and Revalida should be. The planned schedules were published in the Federal Official Gazette.
Check out the scheduled dates for each exam below:
NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL EXAMINATION (ENEM)
Registrations: May 8th to 19th
Evidences: November 5th and 12th
Results: January 16, 2024
ENEM PPL
Registrations: October 9th to 27th
Evidences: December 12th and 13th
Results: January 16, 2024
BASIC EDUCATION ASSESSMENT SYSTEM (SAEB)
Evidences: October 23rd to November 3rd
Results: September 24, 2024
REVALID 2023/1
1st stage registration: January 16th to 20th
Test 1st stage: March 5th
Result 1st step: May 8th
2nd stage registration: May 15th to 19th
Evidences: June 24th and 25th
Result: September 29th
REVALID 2023/2
1st stage registration: June 21st to 27th
Test 1st stage: August 6th
Result 1st stage: October 2
Registration 2nd stage: October 9th to 13th
2nd stage test: December 2nd and 3rd
Result 2nd stage: February 10, 2024
NATIONAL EXAMINATION FOR CERTIFICATION OF SKILLS OF YOUNG PEOPLE AND ADULTS (ENCCEJA)
Encceja Regular Registration: May 22nd to June 2nd
Regular Encceja Test: August 27
Encceja Regular Results: December 22nd
Encceja Regular PPL Registration: July 24th to August 4th
Encceja Regular PPL Exams: October 17th and 18th
Result Encceja Regular PPL: December 22/INEP
Encceja Exterior Registration: July 17th to 28th
External Encceja Test: October, 22
Result Encceja Exterior: December 22nd
Registration Encceja Abroad PPL: July 17th to 28th
Encceja Exterior PPL Evidence: October 23rd to November 3rd
Result Encceja Exterior PPL: December 22nd
NATIONAL STUDENT PERFORMANCE EXAMINATION (ENADE)
Enade Registration: June 27th to August 31st
Enade test: November 26th
Result Enade: September 10, 2024
