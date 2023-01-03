The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) released this Monday, 2, the forecast of when enrollment, tests and results of Enem 2023 and other national assessments such as Enade, Saeb and Revalida should be. The planned schedules were published in the Federal Official Gazette.

Check out the scheduled dates for each exam below:

NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL EXAMINATION (ENEM)

Registrations: May 8th to 19th

Evidences: November 5th and 12th

Results: January 16, 2024

ENEM PPL

Registrations: October 9th to 27th

Evidences: December 12th and 13th

Results: January 16, 2024

BASIC EDUCATION ASSESSMENT SYSTEM (SAEB)

Evidences: October 23rd to November 3rd

Results: September 24, 2024

REVALID 2023/1

1st stage registration: January 16th to 20th

Test 1st stage: March 5th

Result 1st step: May 8th

2nd stage registration: May 15th to 19th

Evidences: June 24th and 25th

Result: September 29th

REVALID 2023/2

1st stage registration: June 21st to 27th

Test 1st stage: August 6th

Result 1st stage: October 2

Registration 2nd stage: October 9th to 13th

2nd stage test: December 2nd and 3rd

Result 2nd stage: February 10, 2024

NATIONAL EXAMINATION FOR CERTIFICATION OF SKILLS OF YOUNG PEOPLE AND ADULTS (ENCCEJA)

Encceja Regular Registration: May 22nd to June 2nd

Regular Encceja Test: August 27

Encceja Regular Results: December 22nd

Encceja Regular PPL Registration: July 24th to August 4th

Encceja Regular PPL Exams: October 17th and 18th

Result Encceja Regular PPL: December 22/INEP

Encceja Exterior Registration: July 17th to 28th

External Encceja Test: October, 22

Result Encceja Exterior: December 22nd

Registration Encceja Abroad PPL: July 17th to 28th

Encceja Exterior PPL Evidence: October 23rd to November 3rd

Result Encceja Exterior PPL: December 22nd

NATIONAL STUDENT PERFORMANCE EXAMINATION (ENADE)

Enade Registration: June 27th to August 31st

Enade test: November 26th

Result Enade: September 10, 2024