Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/31/2023 – 11:20

The city of São Paulo will provide free buses on the next two Sundays, due to the National High School Exam (Enem). More than 3.9 million people are registered for the tests that serve as the largest entrance exam for public and private universities in the country. The exam will be administered on November 5th and 12th, 2023.

According to the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), on both days it will be free of charge from 9am to 9pm and it will be possible to board and disembark through the same door, without paying the fare. The objective is to facilitate candidates’ access to the test locations.

On the day of the tests, the gates to the exam environment will open at 12pm (Brasília time) and close at 1pm. The test will begin at 1:30 pm on both days, as published in the notice.

“São Paulo Transporte (SPTrans) will monitor the operation of buses over the two Sundays and reinforce the fleet of some lines that operate on routes that serve test sites with a large movement of students”, adds the municipality.

Buses are free on November 5th and 12th, from 9am to 9pm, for all people who use the buses within the stipulated period.

The application of Enem 2023 will follow Brasília time:

– Gates open – 12pm;

– Gates closing – 1pm;

– Start of tests – 1:30 pm;

– End of the tests 1st day – 7pm.

– End of the tests 2nd day – 6:30 pm.

On the first day, candidates take language tests (40 questions in Portuguese and 5 in English or Spanish), human sciences (45 questions) – in addition to writing. The application will last 5 hours and 30 minutes.

–

On the second day, participants take assessments in natural sciences (45 questions) and mathematics (45 questions). The application will last 5 hours, counting from the room manager’s authorization for the start of the tests.

Timeline:

– Test dates: 05 and 12/11/2023;

– Disclosure of Answer Keys: 11/24/2023;

– Results: 01/16/2024.