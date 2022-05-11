The announcement was made by the education minister; Registration started on Tuesday (May 10, 2022)

The Enem (National High School Exam) 2022 registered 1 million registrations only on the 1st day of registration. The information was announced by education minister Victor Godoy on his official Twitter profile to announce the number.

The minister also reminded candidates about deadlines and the days of application of the tests.

Registration started on Tuesday (May 10, 2022) and can be done until May 21. The fee for this year’s tests was maintained at R$ 85. The payment period ends on May 27th.

Exams will be held on November 13 and 20. The application of the printed tests will follow Brasília time. Gates open at 12 noon and close at 1 pm. Exams will start at 1:30 pm. On the 1st day of Enem, the tests will end at 19:00. On the 2nd day of testing, at 18:30.