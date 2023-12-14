Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/12/2023 – 10:37

The Enel Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) at the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp), delivered this Wednesday, 13th, the final report on the work carried out to investigate possible irregularities committed by the energy concessionaire. The document asks the public authorities to intervene in the company, as well as the indictment of executives and the termination of the concession, which was scheduled to end in 2028.

According to the CPI rapporteur, deputy Carla Morando (PSDB), the company was negligent and inefficient in providing services, between 2018 and 2023, but especially in the events during the “blackout”, caused by heavy rains at the beginning of the month of November in São Paulo and the metropolitan region. To the EstadãoEnel stated that it “has been complying with all the quality indicators set out in the concession contract” and that it “met all the questions” from the CPI.

The panel's conclusion was that the company failed to comply with the concession contract. The CPI requested an intervention in the company and a management audit carried out between 2018 and 2023, “in order to investigate possible irregularities and infractions that culminated in the significant levels of user dissatisfaction”, as stated in the document.

It is also required that the concession contract with Enel expires, that is, it loses validity. As stated in the report, “expiry is the provision of contractual termination, which consists of the termination of the contract due to the occurrence of irregular situations listed by the Legislator”.

The report also calls for the indictment of Max Xavier Lins, president of Enel São Paulo, by the State and Federal Public Ministry for “presumed commission of crimes against the consumer”; Nicola Cotugno, former president of Enel Brasil and Vicenzo Ruotolo, director of network operations at Enel Brasil.

The document also recommends measures to be taken in new concession contracts, such as reducing the tariff review period, forecasting improvements in inspection actions for the energy substation system, improving customer service and reviewing the criteria for determining extreme weather events, to help avoid cases such as the November blackout, among others.

The CPI was installed at the beginning of November to investigate the energy concessionaire's delay in mitigating the effects of the blackout, which affected more than 2 million people in São Paulo between the 3rd and 7th of last month.

The commission, chaired by deputy Thiago Auricchio (PL), was marked by episodes such as the one in which Alesp was left without electricity during the collegiate meeting that would take the testimony of the Enel director.

Wanted by EstadãoEnel said, in a statement, that it responded to the CPI's questions and will remain committed to the quality of the service provided.

Read Enel’s note in full:

“Enel Distribuição São Paulo informs that it has been complying with all the quality indicators provided for in the concession contract regulated by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). In commitment to its customers and all authorities, the company responded to all questions from the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) carried out by Alesp, presented the investments that have been made and reinforces that it will remain committed to the continuous improvement of the service provided.

Since acquiring Eletropaulo in 2018, the company has made an average annual investment of around R$1.35 billion per year, compared to around R$800 million per year invested by the previous controller. In 2022, R$1.96 billion were contributed, a record volume of investment aimed mainly at the digitalization and automation of the electrical grid, the expansion of the distribution system capacity and the execution of structural works such as the construction of new substations and modernization of existing substations.

These investments in recent years have led to an improvement in the duration and frequency indicators of energy outages measured by the regulatory agency (ANEEL). Between 2017 and 2022, the duration of outages reduced by 47%, while the number of times a customer is without power fell by 46%.

The company reinforces its commitment to its customers and reiterates that it will continue to invest to increasingly improve the services provided. Enel São Paulo understands that, only through cooperation between different agents and entities, will it be possible to overcome challenges that will be increasingly frequent with the impacts of climate change on electrical networks.”