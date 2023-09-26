Enel, the redefinition of Cattaneo’s top management team continues

It takes shape the new organization of Enel desired by the new CEO Flavio Cattaneothe goal is to streamline the structure and review some positions within the various departments. Among the various important exits – we read in Milano Finanza – those of Ernesto are recorded Ciorrachef innovability officer and Elisabetta RipaCEO of Enel X Way and head of the business E-Mobility. As far as Ciorra is concerned, her exit can be traced back to the merger of functions that created the new position entrusted to former Iren CEO Gianni Vittorio Armania new entry in the Cattaneo management who called him to lead Networks and Innovation.

Then there was also – continues Milano Finanza – Elisabetta’s exit Ripa who leaves the leadership of the subsidiary Enel X Way after being head of Open Fiber from 2017 to 2021. Starace’s Enel had great ambitions for that company, so much so that it explored the possibility of an ipo or the entry of an investment fund. Ripa had also been put head of the Global E-Mobility business line and this position was also abandoned. Since he took office last May Cattaneo he brought significant changes to the staff, also replacing the CFO Alberto De Paoli with Stefano DeAngelis.

