Buying an electric car and planning a trip becomes even easier. At the Argentario, in Tuscany, and at Santa Margherita Ligure, in August, it will be possible to take advantage of an innovative service thanks to the collaboration between Enel X WayEnel’s global business line dedicated to electric mobility, ed E-GAP. Those who have an electric car, in addition to the Enel X Way charging infrastructure network, will be able to book fast on-demand recharging through the JuicePass app and an E-GAP van will reach the vehicle even in the absence of the owner.

“We are happy to renew the partnership with E-GAP, enriching the recharging experience of our customers who will be able to refuel not only through the network of recharging points present throughout the country, but also with an additional on-demand option ” he has declared Riccardo Amoroso, Marketing and Sales Manager for Enel X Way. “From today in Argentario, in Tuscany, and in Santa Margherita Ligure, our customers will have the opportunity to book E-GAP vans directly from JuicePass and receive a fast recharge in a few minutes in the place where the electric car is located. . This is a unique service of its kind that facilitates the spread of electric mobility in areas where the tourist presence increases the number of electric vehicles in circulation “.

“We are enthusiastic about the consolidation of synergies with Enel X Way, confirming that the mix of charging models represents the way to go to accelerate the transition to” full electric “, allowing consumers to choose an electric car aware that they can be recharge anywhere and quickly ” commented Luca Fontanelli, General Manager Europe and CEO Italy of E-GAP. “Cooperation between operators and the creation of a capillary network of services throughout Europe are the prerequisites for promoting electric vehicles, overcoming the structural barriers that can hinder the achievement of the objectives set by the European Union”. Today there are over 16,000 recharging points that Enel X Way has built in Italy, this is the largest national infrastructure network available to electricians. In addition to the charging stations owned by Enel X Way, another 13,000 points are added, available through interoperability agreements. The charging power of the E-GAP van is equal to a fast type column, currently over 50kW and will soon reach 100kW. E-GAP is developing its presence in Europe. France, Spain and Germany are already manned, with an expansion of its fleet of vehicles used for the on-demand electric charging service that will reach 100 new e-vans by the year, with the goal of 500 by 2024.