What are the tariffs Of Enel X, how much does it cost to reload aelectric car through the APP of the Italian provider? In general the cost of a full tank of an electric car varies according to the charging mode (for example, at your home or in public columns with obviously different tariffs) and the battery capacity. The electricity price is paid on the basis of kWh consumed.

Enel X, like other top-up service providers, offers diversified tariffs with prices which come down by subscribing “Flat” rate plans or monthly subscriptions which allow you to save on charging costs for an electric car.

Enel X is among the best-known national providers that through its JuicePass app (free on iOS And android) allows you to top up with different rates a kWh actually consumed broken down by top-up type and tariff plans.

Among the types of recharge there are the Quick AC (alternating current charging up to 22 kW), FastDC (DC charging up to 50 kW), HPC extension (direct current charging with maximum power over 150 up to 350 kW). One is also planned occupancy rate if the charging station is not vacated after one hour from the end of the same.

Enel X tariffs, without subscriptions or flat packages, are “Pay per use” for AC and DC columns direct current (DC) columns up to 150 kW.

due toincrease in the cost of energy Enel X has raised its DC current rates upwards, which is expensive 0.89 eurosfor fast connectors up to 150 kW. For the use of ultra fast charging points (above 150 kW) the fee is 0.99 euros . From March 27, 2023plans also increase in subscription with the arrival of the option Travel Pluswhich allows you to top up for 99 euros with 320 kWh per month. Also increases for the small plan which now becomes city at 39 euros per month and for the plan Large which now with the update is called Travelat 69 euros per month. In addition, with the Travel Plus package there is a free Enel X Way card which costs 16 euros.

The table below lists the electricity costsbased on the kWh consumed (calculated on the basis of recent increases) without any subscription or flat package. These vary according to the charging point and grow from the lowest price on the columns in 22kW AC the most widespread.

To save on the cost of recharging an electric car, it is recommended to subscribe to thesubscription monthly for which there are two different offers, the Travel Plus with 320 kWh, Travel with 160 kWh e city with 80 kWh.

RATE THESHOLD PRICE €/kWh Pay Per Use AC Italy 22 kWh 0.58 Pay Per Use DC Italy 150 kWh 0.89 Pay Per Use HPC Italy over 150 kWh 0.99 Pay Per Use AC Europe 22 kWh 0.70 Pay Per Use DC Europe 150 kWh 0.95 Pay Per Use HPC Europe over 150 kWh 0.99 SUBSCRIPTION city (39 euros per month 80 kWh 0.48 Travel (69 euros per month) 145 kWh 0.43 Travel Plus (99 euros per month) 320 kWh 0.38 (FLAT rates valid in Italy + Europe) COLUMN OCCUPANCY COST AC column – €0.09/minute FAST DC charging points – €0.18/minute Enel X tariffs for the cost of recharging an electric car updated

How to save on electric car charging at home “Open Charge”

Enel X, in agreement with Enel Energia, offers users of electric cars to recharge at home three offers “Open Charges” with “unlimited” top-upin combination with a JuiceBox wallbox.

Three price ranges: “20”, “50” and “75” euros

MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION for home Cost For batteries up to OpenCharge 20 €50 20 kWh OpenCharge 50 €80 50 kWh OpenCharge 75 €120 75 kWh Open Charge offer for charging at home

For more information on the offer for recharging electric cars at home, consult the newsauto.it article

