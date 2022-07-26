What are the rates from Enel X, how much does it cost to recharge aelectric car through the APP of the Italian provider? Generally the cost of a full tank of an electric car varies according to the charging mode (for example, at home or in public columns with obviously different rates) and the battery capacity. The price of electricity is paid on the basis of kWh consumed.

Enel X, like other charging service providers, offers diversified tariffs with prices that go down by subscribing “Flat” tariff plans or monthly subscriptions that allow you to save on charging costs for an electric car.

Enel X tariffs for electric car charging

Enel X is among the best known national providers that through its JuicePass app (free on iOS And Android) allows you to top up with different rates a kWh actually consumed broken down by type of top-up and tariff plans.

What are the costs to recharge electric cars with Enel X

There are types of recharges there Quick AC (AC charging up to 22 kW), Fast DC (charging in direct current up to 50 kW), HPC (charging in direct current with maximum power over 150 up to 350 kW). There is also one occupancy rate if the charging station is not released after one hour from the end of the same.

Cost Enel X charging electric car in AC and DC

The Enel X tariffs, without subscriptions or flat packages, are “Pay per use “ for columns in AC and DC columns in direct current (DC) up to 150 kW.

Current cost for electric car charging with Enel X

The table below lists the electricity costs based on the kWh consumed without any subscription or flat package. These vary according to the charging point and grow from the lowest price on the 22 kW AC columns, the most common.

To save on the cost of charging an electric car it is recommended to subscribe to thesubscription monthly for which there are two different offers, the Flat Small with 70 kWh And Flat Largewith 145 kWh . OpenCharge 20, OpenCharge 50And OpenCharge 75 .

RATE THESHOLD PRICE € / kWh Pay Per Use AC Italy 22 kWh 0.58 Pay Per Use DC Italy 100 kWh 0.68 Pay Per Use DC Italy 150 kWh 0.75 Pay Per Use HPC Italy over 150 kWh 0.79 Pay Per Use AC Europe 22 kWh 0.70 Pay Per Use DC Europe 100 kWh 0.75 Pay Per Use DC Europe 150 kWh 0.80 Pay Per Use HPC Europe over 150 kWh 0.85 SUBSCRIPTION (monthly) Flat Small € 25 70 kWh 0.36 Flat Large € 45 145 kWh 0.31 COLUMN OCCUPATION COST AC column – € 0.09 / minute FAST DC charging points – € 0.18 / minute Enel X tariffs for electric car charging costs updated

How to save on charging electric cars at home “Open Charge”

Enel X, in agreement with Enel Energia, offers electric car users to recharge three offers at their homes “Open Charge” with “unlimited” top-upin combination with a JuiceBox wallbox.

Three price ranges: “20”, “50” and “75” euros

MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION x home cost For batteries up to OpenCharge 20 € 50 20 kWh OpenCharge 50 € 80 50 kWh OpenCharge 75 € 120 75 kWh Open Charge offer for charging at home

For more information on the offer for charging electric cars at home, consult the article on newsauto.it

