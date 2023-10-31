Enel X, via Venturini, Gostinelli arrives

Flavio Cattaneo is accelerating the operational and organizational restructuring process of Enel. After having sold assets worth 2.6 billion euros in recent weeks in both Romania and Chile, the group CEO made the decision to proceed with a change of leadership at Enel of euros in 2022. According to unconfirmed rumors, reported by Corriere della Sera, it seems that the current manager of Enel Francesco Venturini, is about to leave his post and will be replaced by Francesca Gostinelli, previously head of Group Strategy at Enel.



Gostinelli, an engineering graduate, has extensive experience at Enel spanning over two decades and is also a member of the boards of directors of Endesa and Enel Americas. Her main goal will be to review Enel X’s development plans, with particular attention to two issues. First, it will address the issue of the 6 billion euros of tax credits blocked in the group’s balance sheets due to Enel X’s participation in the Superbonus. Secondly, it will deal with the liquidation of more than one billion euros of investments made by the subsidiary in the United States, which did not produce the expected financial results. This replacement between Venturini and Gostinelli represents the latest in a series of changes within Enel’s structurewhich began last May, when Cattaneo took the helm of the company replacing Francesco Starace.

During this period, Cattaneo worked to simplify the company structure, reducing managerial positions and consolidating some divisions. As an example, the recent exit of Elisabetta Ripa, CEO of Enel must be seen in this context. The subsidiary focused on electric mobility was recently reabsorbed under Enel X and now falls under the responsibilities of the new CEO of the company, Francesca Gostinelli.

