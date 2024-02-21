Enel, the new hybrid bond conquers the market: orders above 3 billion

Enel re-enters the hybrid bond market with a 900 million euro non-convertible, subordinated perpetual hybrid bond, intended for institutional investors. Orders exceeded 3 billion euros. “The operation”, the company explains, “reflects Enel's financial strategy, aimed at optimizing the cost of capital to support the industrial investments of the Strategic Plan 2024-2026″.



The issue takes place in a favorable market context and the funds raised will be used to refinance in advance the next maturities of the group's portfolio. In particular, the operation refinanced the €900 million perpetual hybrid bond, with a first early repayment date in February 2025 and a rate of 3.5%. A fixed annual coupon of 4.75% will be paid until the first reset date of 27 May 2029. From that date, if not fully repaid, the bond will accrue interest based on the five-year Euro Mid Swap rate, increased by a margin initial of 212.9 basis points, with a further margin of 25 basis points starting from May 27, 2034 and a subsequent increase of further 75 basis points from May 27, 2049. The fixed coupon will be paid annually in arrears starting from May 2024.

The issue price is set at 99.454% and the effective yield at the first reset date is 4.875% per annum. The expected settlement date is February 27, 2024. The bonds will be listed on the regulated market of the Irish stock exchange (Euronext Dublin). The bonds are also expected to be assigned a rating of Baa3/BB+/BBB- (Moody's/S&P's/Fitch) and a capital content of 50%. The issue was supported by a consortium of 14 banks that acted as joint bookrunners: BBVA, BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Caixabank, Citi, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Imi-Intesa Sanpaolo, Ing, JP Morgan, Natwest Markets, Santander and Unicredit.