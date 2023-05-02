Enel, Starace leaves without slamming the door: “Only temporary help”

The government Melons he made his own choices regarding the appointments of the heads of the main companies shareholdings of the state. But in Is in the the game is by no means closed, since to contend for the leadership I am two lists. For the first time, the top management of the company will emerge from the outcome of a contested in the assembly between competing lists. The current CEO, Francesco Staraceit is said available“if anyone needs to temporarily forward the company management“, to collaborate with whoever wins, but does not intend to stay on. “I am available – explains Starace to Sole 24 Ore – to accompany Enel, but temporarily and with certain stakes“. Starace comes out and declares himself available. And this if, on occasion of the assembly for the renewal of the top management of Enel, the alternative list submitted by Covalis fund should prevail, and the board appointed by it needs time to find a figure of CEO.

Just as, on the other hand, – continues the Sun – if the list presented by the executivethe manager would be available to allow the handover. “I have had one mandate as CEO of Enel Green Power, three mandates as CEO of Enel and I have no intention of having any more as CEO. I work at Enel for 23 years And I feel indebted towards this company to which I have given and which has given me so much – says Starace -. For this reason I think that if, whoever will be the winner in this list contest, if you need a hand I’m available. But that would be one thing temporary. It is the first time that a dispute has occurred between lists in Enel and by virtue of the fact that there is this dispute, I have not been able to make a handover with anyone, because I cannot speak to one and not to the other”.

