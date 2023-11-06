Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/11/2023 – 16:55

Enel São Paulo reported this Monday, 6th, that it had resumed the supply of electricity to 83% of customers whose service was affected after the storm that hit the company’s concession area last Friday. Of the 2.1 million impacted, around 400 thousand consumer units are awaiting restoration.

The company reiterated that the storm that hit the region “was the strongest in recent years and caused severe damage to the distribution network” and said that the company’s professionals “continue to work 24 hours a day to speed up service and normalize supply for almost all customers until this Tuesday”.

Enel also repeated that, due to the complexity of the work to rebuild the network affected by large trees and branches, recovery takes place “gradually”.

Other companies

EDP, which operates in 28 municipalities in the state in the regions of Alto do Tietê, Vale do Paraíba and Litoral Norte, reported that on Monday morning, it had normalized energy supply to 98% of customers impacted by the rains that hit the cities in its concession area.

According to the company, the volume of affected consumers was reduced “significantly on Friday night” due to the automation of the system, which limits the impact of damage caused to networks, in addition to the service prioritization plan.

“It is important to highlight that many of these cases involve more complex repairs, mainly with falling branches, trees, and objects being thrown onto electrical networks, which require longer service times. Part of the work is being carried out in partnership with municipal bodies, Civil Defense and the Fire Department”, he stated in a statement.

As reported by the BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, Procon-SP said it would notify Enel, CPFL, Energisa, Neonenergia Elektro and EDP today to determine the measures taken as well as its contingency plans.