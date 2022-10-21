Enel sells 50% of Gridspertise to Cvc for 300 million

Agreement between Is in the And Cvc for the sale of the 50% of Gridspertise for 300 million euroswith a valuation of the company that amounts to 625 million, which can be extended up to one billion through possible deferred payments. Gridspertise aims to accelerate the digital transformation of power grids through advanced network technologies and solutions.

“With this partnership, we join forces with those of Cvc to promote the growth of Gridspertise and further facilitate the achievement of its corporate mission, confirming the importance of distribution companies and the digital transformation of the electricity infrastructure in the energy transition process “. Enel CEO Francesco Starace commenting on the sale of 50% of the subsidiary Gridspertise to the CVC fund for € 300 million.

The transaction is in line with the current Strategic Plan of the Enel Group, according to the Stewardship model, which provides for investments made with third parties, including the possibility for the Group to monetize its skills and offer services to partners. Gridspertise provides electricity distribution companies (DSOs) with access to sustainable and cutting-edge solutions for the digital transformation of networks in three main areas: grid edge measurement and digitization, network infrastructure digitization, and field operations digitization.

Gridspertise was born in 2021 on the strength of Enel’s experience in development, testing and scaling of the best technologies for smart grids worldwide. Today, the company offers technologies based on an important portfolio of field-proven proprietary solutions, to dozens of DSOs of different sizes and in different geographic areas. Target markets include Europe, Latin America and North Americawith the potential to expand to Asia Pacific, where investment in smart grids will drive infrastructure upgrades in the near future.

Enel Grids, the Group’s global business line dedicated to managing the global electricity distribution service, supplies electricity through a network of approximately 2.3 million kilometers to more than 75 million end users. The Group supplies energy to around 70 million homes and businesses. Enel Green Power, which manages renewables within the Enel Group, has a total capacity of around 55 GW with a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal, hydroelectric and storage plants in Europe, the Americas, in Africa, Asia and Oceania. Enel X Global Retail, Enel’s global business line active in energy supply and efficiency services, has a total capacity of approximately 7.9 GW of demand response managed globally and 62 MW of “behind the meter” storage capacity.

