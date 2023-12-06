CEO stated that communication with the population and governments could have been better; For the agency, burying the wires is economically unfeasible in most of the country

A Enel, an electricity distribution company in São Paulo, stated that the blackout recorded in several regions of the State on November 3 was caused by an atypical weather event, with wind gusts twice as high as predicted. In a public hearing this Wednesday (Dec 6, 2023) in the Chamber of Deputies, the president of the distributor, Max Xavier Lins, confirmed however failures in communication.

“We learned lessons. We clearly realize that we failed, in communication with authorities, especially mayors, before and during the crisis, and with the population. However, the wind forecast before the storm was for gusts of up to 55 km/h. And it reached 105 km/h in some points”he said.

The storm caused the power to be turned off for 2.1 million of the company’s customers, out of a further 4 million who were left without electricity throughout the State of São Paulo. According to Lins, it was the biggest weather event in the company’s history, with more than 2,000 trees falling into the power grid.

“Hundreds of poles were broken andDozens of transformers were thrown to the ground. In total, around 240 kilometers of medium voltage cables needed to be replaced. There was a need to rebuild the distribution network. And we did that, going from 300 teams on the field to 900, reaching 1,200 teams in the following 4 days“said Lins.

The company stated that around 5,000 company and private employees were involved in the resumption. Of the 2.1 million consumers affected, 1.2 million had power again on the same day. Within 72 hours, supply had already been restored to 97%. However, a small portion remained without electricity for almost a week.

According to the CEO of Enel SP, the reason for the delay in resuming this smaller portion was due to “more complex cases, which require auxiliary work from the Civil Defense and Fire Department to remove vegetation”. He stated that the company is aware of the damage caused to the population and apologized for it.

“We are fully aware of the inconvenience caused to customers when they lose power. We know that. But Reconstruction takes time. We know that the event was absolutely extraordinary from a climatic point of view, its repercussions on urban vegetation, affecting the network in hundreds of points”.

The company stated that the priority in the resumption was for schools where the Enem (National High School Exam) tests would be administered two days later, as well as hospitals, clinics, public transport terminals and water and sewage supply services.

Enel, an Italian company, took over the operations of the former Eletropaulo in 2018. It is considered the largest electricity distributor in the country, being responsible for supplying the capital of São Paulo and more than 20 municipalities in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo. The company also holds concessions in Rio de Janeiro and Ceará.

Prevention and inspection

Congressmen demanded prevention and prior mitigation actions by Enel and more inspection of these measures by the regulatory agency. One of the authors of the request to hold the public hearing, deputy Celso Russomano (Republicanos-SP), said that the company could have acted sooner in pruning critical trees that overlap electrical systems.

The general director of Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), Sandoval Feitosa, stated that after the blackout the entity called on all distributors in the country to draw up a plan to reinforce distribution networks in order to mitigate problems in weather events like the one in São Paulo.

“Medium and long-term measures were defined, such as protocols for prior detection of major events, plant management in areas with greater potential for damage, reviewing and updating contingency plans, relocation of teams and expansion of communication channels with consumers and public entities ”he stated.

One of the points discussed at the public hearing was the need to bury distribution networks. Deputies pointed out that the use of underground networks would avoid episodes like the one in São Paulo. However, Feitosa pointed out that this would make tariffs in the country more expensive.

“We have to make a pact on the level of service we want based on the level of tariff we can pay. Mostly, what we have are aerial networks, a cheaper technology. In Brasília, which was planned, it was cheaper to do this from the beginning than to land later. In the rest of the country it is not so simple. And in some areas the grounding of networks is not justified“he said.

The deputy João Carlos Bacelar (PL-BA) recalled that these problems have been registered in several states across the country. He stated that it is necessary to rethink Brazilian legislation on energy concessions and stated that Congress will not allow the government to renew contracts in the way it proposed.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy delivered the renewal model directly to the TCU (Federal Audit Court), without going through Congress. In response, a bill on the subject, authored by Bacelar, is being processed in the Chamber. One of the points addressed is that companies with poor service provision rates should not have their concessions renewed.

The PL 4,831 of 2023 authorizes the extension of contracts without grant payment by distributors, as long as they meet quality criteria. On the other hand, it will impose costs on companies with the Social Tariff and expansion of networks, expenses currently covered by subsidies from the CDE (Energy Development Account).