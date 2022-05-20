Enel, green light for the 0.38 euro dividend per share

The Assembly of the shareholders from Is in the approved the balance as at 31 December 2021 and resolved a total dividend of € 0.38 per share (€ 0.19 already paid as a down payment in January 2022 and the remaining € 0.19 to be paid as a balance in July 2022). Enel also approved a plan for buyback for 500 million shares, representing approximately 4.92% of the share capitaland a total outlay of up to 2 billion euros.

The Enel shareholders’ meeting also appointed the new one Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2022-2024; approved the long-term incentive plan for 2022 for the management of the Enel Groupas well as the Report on the remuneration policy for 2022 and on the remuneration paid in 2021.

Revenues up 33%

Is in the archived the 2021 with growing revenues a 88,006 million euros (66,004 million euros in 2020, + 33.3%), ordinary EBITDA of 19,210 million euros (18,027 million euros in 2020, + 6.6%) and Ebit of 7,680 million euros (8,455 million euros in 2020, -9.2%). The dividend to 0.38 euros increased by 6.1% compared to 2020 and is estimated to rise to 0.40 for this year. The assembly also gave the go-ahead for the Plan of incentive long-term for the 2022 intended for the management of the Enel Groupas well as the Report on the remuneration policy for 2022 and on the remuneration paid in 2021.

Renewed by the shareholders’ meeting of Is in the the College union which, the energy group announces, will be composed of Barbara Tadolini as chairman (as taken from the minority list presented by a grouping of asset management companies and other institutional investors, which obtained the favorable vote of 7.468909% of the capital represented at the meeting), as well as by the standing auditors Maura Campra (taken from the list presented by the reference shareholder of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which obtained the majority of votes (equal to 92.164094% of the share capital represented at the Shareholders’ Meeting) and Luigi Borrè (appointed with the legal majorities following the completion of the list vote, on the basis of the candidacy presented last May 9 by the same shareholder Mef).



