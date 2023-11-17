Instability affected 202 thousand people due to heavy rains on Wednesday (Nov 15)

Enel, a private energy supplier in 24 cities in the State of São Paulo, stated this Friday (Nov 17, 2023) that it has restored energy supply to all homes in the region affected by the blackout on Wednesday (Nov 15) . The state was affected by a strong storm on the night of the incident, with wind gusts of 55 km/h. The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), stated that 202 thousand people were left without energy. According to the company, new cases of instability were recorded on Thursday (Nov 16) and are under technical analysis. O Power360 questioned the number of occurrences, but the company did not provide information and claimed that not all of them were related to the rains of the last few days.