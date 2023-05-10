Green light from the shareholders’ meeting Is in the to the MEF list for the Board with 49.1089% (Assogestioni list 43.49%, Covalis list 6.94%) and the appointment of Paolo Scaroni as the new president of the energy group. The results were announced by the outgoing president of Enel, Michele Crisostomo. 97.24% voted in favor of Scaroni’s appointment proposed by the MEF (0.66% voted against).

The new board of Enel includes Paolo Scaroni (chairman), Flavio Cattaneo who should be appointed managing director during the next board, Alessandro Zehenter, Johanna Arbib, Fiammetta Salmoni, Olga Cuccurullo who were on the MEF list. The new Enel board includes Dario Frigerio, Alessandra Stabilini and Mario Corsi who were on the list of asset management companies and institutional investors.