Enel loses to the Osage in court. Blame? From the champion of the green Starace

“I believe that each of us should be judged for what we have done. Actions count, not words. If we were to give credence to the speeches, we would all be good and beyond reproach.” Perhaps Francesco Staraceformer CEO of Is in thedid not know this famous sentence of the judge Giovanni Falcone.

In fact, while he told the world that he was a champion of sustainability and green, he trampled on the requests of the Native Americans of the Osage community, made famous by Martin Scorsese's latest film, on mining rights in a wind farm in Oklahoma. The result? The Osage they dragged Is in the in court and won the first round.

READ ALSO: Tim, new board of directors before the closing with KKR. Here are the candidates for the Netco network

A beautiful legacy of Starace to his former company where he had been nicknamed “the ideologue of terror” for a famous speech at Luiss University in which to a student's question on how to change a company how Is in the he replied: “The control ganglia of the organization you want to change must be identified. And we must destroy, physically destroy these centers of power. To do this, changemakers are needed who must be inserted in there, giving them disproportionate visibility compared to their corporate status, thus creating unrest within the core of the organization that they want to destroy”.

Declarations instead in the name of sustainability and style, those shown by the head of Osage Native American Nation who, in commenting on the matter, simply stated: “You should have come and asked for permission.”