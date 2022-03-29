Revenues up but EBITDA and profits down

Precedence to the financial stability: Enel Russia will not pay dividends for the year 2022. It will therefore remain the public shareholder Rdif Investment Management is also dry-mouthedthe Russian direct investment fund that manages assets for 10 billion eurosfinished in sights of sanctions Westerners after the invasion of Ukraine and from yesterday also put on hiatus from Mubadala, the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates with which it shared a strategic partnership. He writes it Milan Finance which remembers how Rdif holds 5.5% of the company, public-joint-stock company listed on Moscow stock exchange and controlled by Enel with a 56.4% stake. Another 7.4% is in the hands of Uroc Ltda Cypriot company that entered the capital exactly one year ago.

The dividend decision is a few days before the outbreak of the conflict, but it is contained in the update of the guidance for the current year just published on the Enel Russia website. “Given the current focus on financial stability, the distribution of dividends in 2022 is not foreseen as per the decision of the board of directors”, the document reads.

Actually the guidance are positive, especially if compared to the results of the 2021 financial year which closed with revenues up 10% year on year, to 48 billion rubles (thanks to the increase in prices and the strong recovery in demand, which offset the strong increases in the cost of fuel to power plants) but with numbers down both for ordinary net profit, to 3.9 billion rubles (-12.5%) and for EBITDA, to 7.8 billion rubles (-12.9%).

As regards the current financial year, the management expects an EBITDA of 10.5 billion rubles (+ 33% year on year) and a net profit of 3.4 billion rubles (+ 31% year on year).

(Continued …)

