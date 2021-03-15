Enel headquarters in Milan, in a file photo. FLAVIO LO SCALZO / REUTERS

Enel has launched a voluntary partial takeover bid (OPA) of up to 10% of the outstanding capital stock of Enel Américas within the framework of the corporate reorganization process aimed at integrating its renewable energy business in Central and South America (excluded Chile) in this listed Chilean subsidiary, whose total maximum amount would reach 1,065 billion Chilean pesos (1,200 million euros), as reported by the Italian company in a statement.

The voluntary acquisition offer will be in force from this Monday until April 13, as specified by the multinational, which will launch its acquisition proposal in the United States, for the purchase of shares held by US citizens and underlying securities (ADS) , as well as in Chile, with an offer of 140 Chilean pesos (16 euro cents) in cash for each share.

Enel has specified that the total maximum disbursement, assuming that the offer is accepted in its entirety, will be approximately 1,065 billion Chilean pesos (equivalent to 1,200 million euros) and will be financed through internally generated cash flows and debt capacity existing.

The Italian company has warned that the offer is conditional on the effectiveness of the merger through the incorporation of EGP Américas into Enel Américas, which is expected to take place on April 1, 2021. Likewise, the transaction is also subject to compliance with the Chilean and US regulations and other applicable regulations.