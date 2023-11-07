President of the distributor, Nicola Cotugno, states that houses have been without electricity since Friday (Nov 3) because “the wind was absurd”

The president of Enel Brasil, Nicola Cotugno, said that the distributor “you are doing an incredible job” to restore energy supply in the city of São Paulo. A storm with strong winds hit the region on Friday (3.Nov.2023), leaving more than 2.1 million people without power. Until Monday night (Nov 6), 120 thousand customers were still in the dark.

“We’re not supposed to apologize, no. The wind was absurd”, explained Cotugno in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo, published this Tuesday (7.nov). According to the executive, wind gusts reached up to 104 km/h. “On the Saffir-Simpson scale, winds of 120 km/h are hurricanes.”, he added.

According to Cotugno, the distributor’s work was made difficult by falling trees. Of the 1,400 that fell on the city during the storm, around 1,000 would have reached the power grid.

“We have almost 8 million customers and, of these, 2.1 million were affected. In the first 24 hours, 960 thousand customers had their energy supply restored. Almost 1 million”, he stated. The person responsible for Enel said that, until 7pm on Monday (Nov 6), 120 thousand customers in São Paulo were without power.

“This wind affected not only the lines. We had to remove, collect and install poles. Mobilize hundreds of pieces of equipment and reconstitute kilometers of network. This work is not done by just any professional in the short term.”, said the executive.

When asked about the company’s plan to deal with extreme weather events, Cotugno cited the possibility of “bury the net”. According to him, 98% of distribution in São Paulo is airborne –that is, made by wires attached to poles. “In the desert, this type of network is safe, but where there are trees, with a lot of rain and wind, it is exposed to damage — and São Paulo is a green city. This is wonderful, but you need to take care of the trees and the aerial network.”

The president of Enel said that the measure demands “coordination, investments and time“, then “the São Paulo network has more than 40,000 km”. And he added: “Numerous times there has been talk about burying the wires in São Paulo, but there is no consensus on how much it will cost or who will pay”.