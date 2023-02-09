Enel, revenues at 140.5 billion

Enel closed 2022 with revenues of 140.5 billion euros, an increase of 54.8 billion euros (+63.9%) compared to the 85.7 billion euros achieved in 2021. The change is mainly attributable, in a context of rising average prices, to higher volumes of energy produced and traded, higher quantities sold (above all in Italy and Spain), tariff adjustments in Brazil, higher electricity distributed in Latin America, as well as the positive effect of exchange rates. Revenues for 2022 include the non-recurring income from the sale of the transmission business in Chile, equal to EUR 1.1 bn as well as the ordinary income deriving from the partial sale of the investment held in Ufinet and in Gridspertise and from the sale of some companies to Mooney Group while the revenues relating to the 2021 financial year included the ordinary income, equal to 1.8 billion euros, realized from the sale of the stake held in Open Fiber. This was announced by Enel in a press release.

Ordinary EBITDA amounts to 19.7 billion euros, up 0.5 billion euros compared to 2021 and higher than the group guidance communicated to the financial markets of 19.0 – 19.6 billion euros. Ebitda (gross operating margin), which includes the effects of non-ordinary operations, is equal to 18.8 billion euros (17.25 billion euros in 2021, +9.3%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

