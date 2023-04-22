Enel, that’s why Covalis presented a third list





Who thought that with the end of the nomination matches and the choice by the Mef of managers to lead investee companies would have ended a particularly hectic season, he was wrong. In particular, there is great excitement in Enel. Why? A very brief summary of the previous episodes. In March, the outgoing board of directors approved maintaining it at nine the number of members that compose it. The MEF, as usual, has therefore presented its list of six names. In addition to Paolo Scaroni as president and Flavio Cattaneo as CEO, the ministry indicated Alessandro Zehenter, Johanna Arbib Perugia, Fiammetta Salmoni and Olga Cuccurullo (director).

As usual, Assogestioni, which represents 1.8% of the company’s ordinary shares, presented the minority list, with three names: Dario Frigerio, Alessandra Stabilini, Mario Corsi. So far, all normal. The problem, if you can call it that, is that Covalis Capital – the asset manager who has one in Enel equity investment of approximately 1% of the capital (equivalent to 60 million) – presented an alternative list of independent directors for the company board. An at least informal move, because it would be the third list of names. All legitimate, for heaven’s sake, since it is enough to possess it 0.5% of the company to be able to express a list.

Moreover, the motivation left us speechless: Zach Mecelis, founder and CEO of Covalis Capital, said the move was necessary “due to the opacity of the process, we do not know what the list proposed by the government represents or what its plan is for Enel. We believe that international investors, employees and the companies in which Enel operates deserve better and we feel the responsibility to initiate a discussion We want a diverse and independent board of directors, reflecting the international nature of the company and its base of shareholders“.

