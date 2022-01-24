Enel’s commitment to spreading the electric mobility. The business unit of the public company that deals with the dissemination of the charging network for cars on tap has in fact announced a new collaboration in this sense, announcing the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Federdistribuzione. The idea is precisely to install stations to fill up with energy in shopping places or where you shop, in order to optimize the time required for recharging the EVs.

“Through the agreement with Federdistribuzione, we aim to further expand our network over the next few years, which has more than 14,000 recharging points throughout the country” – he has declared Federico Caleno, Head of Electric Mobility Italy – “This is a strategic partnership that will allow people to make the most of the benefits of electric mobility, for example by recharging the vehicle in the parking lots of all the activities that are part of the Federdistribuzione network spread throughout the territory”. The network of companies that are part of Federdistribuzione has about 15,600 points of sale which are services from car parks of different sizes which in some cases can reach 3,000 spaces. This translates into a potential of over 500,000 parking spaces available. Here it will be possible to make room for Enel’s charging stations that offer different power solutions, meeting the different needs of motorists who have chosen an electric car.

“We think that sustainable mobility will truly be a reality when it enters people’s daily lives. 60 million customers, as well as citizens, who enter our stores every week will be able to count more and more in the availability of recharging points, essential to contribute to this great transition to electric vehicles – he has declared Alberto Frausin, President of Federdistribuzione – Thanks to Enel’s technology and our network of stores, we can aim to create a real backbone of charging stations along the entire Peninsula. This agreement also responds to a specific need for a shared commitment in the energy transition, in line with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan: it is necessary to give concrete form to projects according to the guidelines set out in the plan, which needs to become reality. “