Enel Energia obtained the “2023 Service Champions” award from the German Quality and Finance Institute

L’German Institute for Quality and Financean independent body specialized in the analysis and comparison of financial products, services and products, recognized a Enel Energy the quality seal “No. 1 in Service” based on the level of customer satisfaction. The results of the study on the electricity and gas sector, based on a sample of over 300,000 customers, have placed the company at the top of the rankings with a score equal to 74.2%, well above the category average (55.9%). The analysis of ITQF it was carried out through 312,956 interviews with customers in Italy on a panel of 1,929 companies from 190 different sectors of the Italian economy with the largest market shares in the country.

A score was calculated for each market SES (Service Experience Score) on the average service, which indicates the average share of Italians who judge the customer service of companies belonging to that sector as “Very Good”. Companies that score higher than the average receive the seal of quality “Top Service”. The company that, on the other hand, obtains the highest score in the entire market to which it belongs receives the seal “Best in Italy-N.1 Service”.

Purple AuroraItaly Market Manager of Enel Energyhe has declared: “We are very proud of the trust customers place in us and we welcome this achievement with enthusiasm. We are aware of the quality of our offer and it is essential for us to offer our customers a quality experience, based on proximity, transparency and reliability“.

Considered a benchmark for the evaluation of the economic and qualitative aspect of companies operating in strategic sectors of the life of a country, the award “Service Champions 2023” is a recognition to the best companies around the world. Independence, authority and integrity in the assignment of Awards are testified by the reputation of the Prize, which adopts rigorous and highly analytical selection processes.

