Workers argued and said that whoever filmed what happened would be without power; watch the videos

Outsourced employees of the energy supplier Enel They tried to knock down the gate of a house in São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista, on Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023). A video shared on social media shows the moment of discussion with a group of around 10 workers in front of the residence.

“It’s recording there, it will be left for you”says one of the electrical installers. “Whoever is filming will be left without light”says another man.

In another recording, employees are very close to the house and 2 of them try to break down the gate. You can hear someone saying: “Calm down, man”.

Watch (2min2s):

In a statement, Enel said that what happened is “inadmissible” and that, as a result, the workers were removed from the company. “The distributor will also adopt all other applicable measures, such as applying the penalties provided for in the contract with the service provider company”he said.

The company responsible for outsourcing workers is 3C Services. O Power360 contacted the brand via the email channels available on the company's website at 11:43 am on the date of publication of this report, but did not obtain a position on the case. The space remains open.

Read below what he told Enel in full:

“Enel Distribuição São Paulo considers and repudiates any act of violence. As soon as he became aware of the case that occurred in São Bernardo do Campo, he requested the immediate dismissal of the employees of the contracted company 3C Services. The distributor will also adopt all other applicable measures, such as applying the penalties provided for in the contract with the service provider company. Enel reinforces that it adopts strict ethical standards in all its operations and in its relationships with its customers and suppliers.”