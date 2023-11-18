Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/18/2023 – 16:11

In light of the Civil Defense warning about the possibility of storms and gusts of wind that could reach 100 km/h until tomorrow, the 19th, in the State of São Paulo, Enel announced additional measures that will be included in the operational action plan, to this end on weekdays, for weather events in the 24 municipalities in the metropolitan region, including the capital of São Paulo, served by the company.

The distributor will offer the company’s approximately 8 million customers a messaging channel (SMS) for cell phones registered in its base. “The channel will serve as a warning about the approach of heavy rain and will allow people to register a power outage via message and also access the direct link to the company’s website,” said Enel.

The wind can also bring new disruptions to the energy supply. The week before last, after a storm recorded on November 3rd, many São Paulo residents spent almost a week without electricity after a storm hit the capital. The supply problem was repeated in some neighborhoods following the storm on Wednesday night, the 15th. Enel was criticized for the delay in reestablishing the service and the difficulties in getting in touch with the company.

Regarding the possibility of customers having difficulty speaking over the phone, the company advises them to use digital channels to speed up service. “The company reinforced the structure in all direct communication channels for incoming requests. The emergency plan for this weekend also foresees the reinforcement and maximum and early mobilization of the number of technicians in the field.”

How the new channel works (SMS to number 27373):

Customers who have up-to-date cell phones registered with the distributor will receive an SMS alert message about storm forecasts and instructions on how to register a power outage.

To register a power outage via SMS, simply send the word LUZ and the installation number shown on your Enel bill to number 27373. Registration for service requests will occur automatically.

The customer then receives confirmation of their registration and the protocol number

In addition to the SMS, the distributor advises consumers to prioritize power outage requests via the Enel São Paulo App or website.

During the storm, stay safe:

If you find a broken cable, do not approach it;

Do not touch metal objects: such as traffic lights, street lamps, bus stops, gates and fences during floods;

Remove equipment from the socket and leave it out of reach of water;

Seek shelter: in case of intense winds, look for safe places, away from structures susceptible to damage, such as poles, trees or electrical wiring;

Avoid wooded areas: during storms, there is a risk of trees falling.

Other channels to talk to Enel

The consumer can contact the Enel São Paulo Relationship Center on 0800 72 72 120. They can also speak to the emergency center on 0800 72 72 196. For people with hearing impairment, the telephone number is 0800 77 28 626.

Also save ‘Elena’ in your contacts (21 99601-9608), so it is possible to carry out services. It is used to help register a power outage, request a duplicate, check debts, request reimbursement and also answer questions about other services.

Enel São Paulo Ombudsman

This is a relationship channel to resolve or respond to complaints that the person has not yet been able to resolve through other service channels.

By telephone: 0800 72 73 110 (service on weekdays, from 8 am to 6 pm).

By letter: send in a sealed envelope mentioning ‘Ombudsman’ to the address: Avenida das Nações Unidas, 14401, Conjunto 1 to 4, Torre B1, 17th floor, Vila Gertrudes, São Paulo-SP, CEP: 04794-00.

Reimbursement requests

Consumers who have household appliances damaged due to the lack of electricity in São Paulo, for example, will be compensated by Enel, according to the company itself.

According to the concessionaire, the customer can make their request via the app, website, contact the Relationship Center or go to an Enel store.

Enel SP application can be downloaded via iOS (https://apple.co/2VpYh8q) or Android (http://bit.ly/2VmOsIj) operating systems;

Virtual Agency on the website;

Call Center: 0800 72 72 120;

Also in person at any service store.

What are the requirements to request a refund?

Be the owner of the consumer unit where the incident occurred;

Inform the date and likely time of the damage occurring;

Report the problem presented;

Describe the general characteristics of the damaged equipment, such as brand, model, year of manufacture.