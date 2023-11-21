Enel CPI: prosecutor says the company breached the contract and could receive a billion-dollar fine

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 21/11/2023 – 22:22

Prosecutor Silvio Marques, from the Public and Social Heritage Prosecutor’s Office of the Capital, said this Tuesday, 21, that he has evidence to hold Enel responsible for non-compliance with contractual obligations. He is responsible for two civil investigations against the company, one of them for the blackout that affected millions of consumers in São Paulo at the beginning of the month.

“It has been a long time since services have not been carried out correctly”, he stated at Enel’s CPI in the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp).

More than 2.1 million addresses were without power for almost a week, following the storm that hit São Paulo on November 3rd. A new blackout was recorded last Thursday, the 16th, affecting 290 thousand people. The prosecutor claims that power was not promptly restored because Enel operates with a reduced team. O Estadão contacted the company, which said it would not comment on the statements.

“The company is not fulfilling the contract. There is no doubt about that. It should have teams to act immediately when these problems occur. There weren’t enough people. There were few teams. This problem has happened before”, continued the prosecutor. “It is a complete omission by Enel and, evidently, there was also a lack of supervision.”

Enel is responsible for supplying energy throughout the State of São Paulo. There are five years left until the end of the contract, but Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) is trying to cancel the concession. The final word belongs to the Union.

Silvio Marques stated that the concession is expected to be revoked and that the company could also be condemned for damages to consumers and public coffers. The fines, according to the prosecutor, could reach billions of dollars.

“Taxpayers are the main losers, but not only them, because the State and, mainly, the municipalities had a lot of expenses with security teams, to remove trees, set up blockades, due to this persistent breach of contract by the company”, he criticized.

At the Public Ministry of São Paulo, the Consumer Prosecutor’s Office and the Housing and Urban Planning Prosecutor’s Office also carry out investigations that affect Enel. Last week, the company was notified to present an emergency plan to avoid new blackouts.

WITH THE WORD, ENEL

When contacted by the reporter, Enel said it would not comment on the prosecutor’s statements.