Enel runs on the Stock Exchange

Is in the on the rise in Piazza Affari. The energy company is reportedly benefiting from the strategy of the designated CEO on the Stock Exchange Flavio Cattaneowhich focuses on the reduction of debt and at the same time on coupons, which would be guaranteed. Furthermore, according to reports, Cattaneo will probably be even more determined in the cost reduction.

“In our view, these are positive indications, considering that debt reduction remains one of the main catalysts for us for the stock during 2023”, commented the analysts of Equitywho confirmed the ‘Buy’ recommendation on the Is in the, with a price target of 6.6 euros. They also added: “the confirmation of the dividend policy is also an important element in reassuring the markets on the stability of the remuneration (yield at 7.4%) in this context of the performance of taxi”.

Meanwhile, the countdown to the shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for May 10, has also begun. The session could prove fiery after the bottom Covalis presented an alternative majority list to that of the Treasury, which holds 23.6% of the capital of the electric giant. The British hedge fund, based in the Caymans, is critical of the government’s list of names and hopes to square off with the votes of other funds and institutional investors to appoint other directors, including Marco Mazzuchelli that he would be designated as president.

Observers, however, are sceptical, believing that most of the funds will hardly clash with government indications, also taking into account the fact that the Treasury, despite having fallen Is in the below the tender offer threshold of 24%, it still has the possibility of exercising the golden power. The game, however, is certainly thorny: Zach Mecelisfounder of Covalisexpressed harsh words, calling for “a diverse and independent board of directors, reflecting the international nature of the company and its shareholder base”.

However, the entrepreneur has highlighted that Covalis it does not intend to “create any destabilizing process”, but wants to put the company “in a position to realize its potential as a leader in the transition”. The rumors about the strategy of Cattaneohowever, they could reshuffle the cards on the table again and who knows what Covalis decide to embrace a softer approach.

